Callan Publishes Asset Manager Sustainable Investment Practices Study

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the release of its 2025 Asset Manager Sustainable Investment Practices Study, highlighting asset manager responses to environmental, social, and governance questions in Callan's proprietary database. Compiling input from over 1,500 unique organizations, the study reveals how, and to what extent, asset managers integrate sustainability-related factors into their investment processes.

"We have seen marked changes since our first study in 2023, as some firms have reduced their focus on sustainability integration, while others have expanded their efforts and increased the resources devoted to this area," said Tom Shingler, senior vice president and ESG practice leader at Callan.

Key Findings from Responses

76% integrate ESG research across their investment platform (77% in 2023)

71% have a firmwide ESG policy (74% in 2023)

39% publish a quarterly or annual sustainability or ESG report (unchanged from 2023)

35% employ full-time, dedicated ESG professionals, lower than the 41% in 2023

64% purchase access to third-party ESG data, down from 69% in 2023

56% report direct contact with portfolio company management about ESG issues (57% in 2023)

46% of organizations identify equity as their primary asset class (46%), with fixed income and real estate each accounting for 13% of respondents and 6% focus on private equity

Study Methodology:

Callan's proprietary investment manager database includes information on over 3,900 organizations and more than 22,000 products. Over 1,600 of those organizations have included responses to various ESG-related questions about their firms' investment practices. The study analyzes responses to questions by firm size, asset class, country of domicile, and ownership structure. All responses are as of March 31, 2025.

Demographics:

Reflecting the overall institutional investment industry, the response base for smaller firms is under $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), representing the largest percentage of respondents (66%). 18% have between $10 billion and $50 billion in AUM, and the remaining 15% have over $50 billion. This study comprises mainly U.S.-based firms, as 83% of organizations list their headquarters as domiciled in the U.S., while 7% of the organizations are in the U.K. and 3% in Canada.

