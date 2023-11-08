Callan's Inaugural 2023 Asset Manager ESG Study Leverages Proprietary Database to Analyze ESG Approaches

News provided by

Callan LLC

08 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the results of its inaugural 2023 Asset Manager ESG Study, highlighting asset manager responses to ESG questions gathered in Callan's proprietary database. Reflecting input from over 1,200 unique organizations, the study reveals how asset managers integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into their investment processes.

"After publishing an ESG survey of asset owners for a decade, we decided to take a different tack this year," said Tom Shingler, senior vice president and ESG practice leader at Callan. "This study, which leverages asset manager responses to Callan's ESG questions about how their firms integrate ESG factors into their investment process, is the baseline in our benchmarking as we analyze trends over time."

Callan intends to produce this study every other year, with the asset owner ESG survey resuming in 2024.

Key Findings:

  • 77% integrate ESG research across their investment platform
  • 74% have adopted a firmwide ESG policy
  • 69% purchase access to third-party ESG data
  • 59% of equity managers maintain proxy voting policies that specially address ESG issues
  • 50% identify equity as their primary asset class—the study includes public equity, fixed income, real estate, and private equity
  • 41% employ full-time, dedicated ESG professionals
  • 39% publish a quarterly or annual sustainability or ESG report

Study Methodology:
Callan's proprietary investment manager database includes information on over 2,600 organizations and more than 16,000 products. Over 1,200 of those organizations have included responses to various ESG-related questions about their firms. The study analyzes responses to questions by firm size, asset class, country of domicile, and ownership structure. All responses are as of March 31, 2023.

Demographics:
Reflecting the overall institutional investment industry, the response base for smaller firms (under $10 billion AUM) represents the largest percentage of respondents (63%). Organizations with $10-$50 billion AUM make up 20% of respondents, and the remaining 17% have over $50 billion. This study comprises mainly U.S.-based firms, as 83% of organizations list their headquarters as domiciled in the U.S., while 7% of the organizations are in the U.K. and 3% in Canada.

Find the summary blog post and study here.

About Callan
Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Anathan
[email protected]
415-274-3020

SOURCE Callan LLC

Also from this source

Callan Adds Constantine Braswell to Growing Private Credit Team

Callan Adds Constantine Braswell to Growing Private Credit Team

Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Constantine (Cos) Braswell joined the firm's Alternatives Consulting ...
Evan Williams, CFA, CAIA, Joins Callan's Consulting Team in Portland, OR

Evan Williams, CFA, CAIA, Joins Callan's Consulting Team in Portland, OR

Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Evan Williams, CFA, CAIA, joined the firm's Portland, OR consulting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.