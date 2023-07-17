Callaway Golf and Jon Rahm Announce Long-Term Partnership Extension

The global golf superstar has won two major championships and eight worldwide events since joining Callaway in 2021.

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry's leaders in golf equipment design, performance, and innovation, and Jon Rahm, one of the best players in the world, announced a new long-term partnership extension.

Jon Rahm and Callaway Golf have announced a long-term partnership extension.

Rahm joined Callaway in 2021 and earned his first major championship win at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which moved him to Number One in the World Golf Rankings. He won three more times in 2022 and has continued his remarkable run of form this season. Jon leads the PGA TOUR with four wins in 2023, highlighted by his second major championship in April at Augusta, where he delivered a masterful performance to secure the Green Jacket.

Rahm will continue to play a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey equipment, wear Callaway headwear, TravisMathew apparel and footwear, and champion Topgolf's global golf entertainment venue business. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. ("Company" or "Topgolf Callaway Brands") will leverage this partnership towards the Company's strategic goal of strengthening its position as the leader in golf equipment globally, as well as its leadership positions across the modern golf ecosystem.

"I'm so happy to continue this incredible relationship with Callaway and I truly have played the best golf of my career with their equipment," Rahm said in a provided statement. "From the driver to the golf ball, they continue to set the bar higher with every new product line, and I'm looking forward to many more great years with their team."

"We're so proud to have Jon on our staff, and we couldn't be more excited about this extension of our long-term partnership," said Topgolf Callaway Brands President & CEO, Chip Brewer. "Jon is an amazing talent, and he's driven to be one of the very best to ever play the game. Equally important, he is a man of strong integrity and a brand ambassador who shares our passion for making a positive impact on our global sport. It's a pleasure to work with him, and we look forward to focusing our considerable resources on his continued success."

This extension includes an equity position for Rahm in Topgolf Callaway Brands, a position that both aligns interests and demonstrates Jon's confidence in the Company's strategic direction of its portfolio of global brands.

You can follow Jon on Instagram @JonRahm and on Twitter @JonRahmpga.

ABOUT CALLAWAY GOLF

Callaway Golf, a Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com .

ABOUT TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf