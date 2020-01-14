Callaway Golf Announces New MAVRIK Family Of Woods And Irons

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovation, announced its new MAVRIK lineup of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. By investing in a new and more powerful supercomputer, Callaway's R&D team advanced its ability to use Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to design wide-ranging performance features and technologies across the entire MAVRIK line.

MAVRIK Drivers

MAVRIK Drivers feature Callaway's new Flash Face SS20 architecture, designed by A.I., with a more expansive area that delivers ultra-fast ball speeds. And the completely new face architecture is engineered to specifically work with the head of each MAVRIK Driver.

The complexity of each Flash Face SS20 design demands a new and stronger material -- FS2S titanium -- to allow the ultra-thin design to stand up to the stress of impact. From this high end titanium, MAVRIK can consistently maintain fast ball speed without compromising clubface integrity. Callaway engineers didn't limit A.I. to the clubface. For the first time they used it to create a new internal rib system designed to more efficiently control impact vibration to promote more satisfying sound and feel.

In addition, MAVRIK Drivers leverage several proven technologies that are crucial to the overall performance – Jailbreak and a T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown. Jailbreak features two internal bars that connect the sole and crown to promote faster ball speed, and the T2C triaxial carbon crown is significantly lighter to raise MOI and forgiveness.

MAVRIK Drivers ($499, new product introduction price) will be available at retailers nationwide starting January 23, 2020.

MAVRIK Fairway Woods

MAVRIK Fairway Woods feature a unique, A.I.-designed Flash Face to work specifically with the size, shape and CG location of each head, promoting optimum speed and spin. These are the first Callaway fairway woods with fully optimized A.I. and the Flash Face SS20 is developed for remarkably fast ball speeds. The face material consists of C300 maraging steel to provide added strength and resilience.

A.I. also contributed to the fairway wood's enhanced Face Cup, which is engineered to provide speed across the face. And Callaway's proven Jailbreak Technology promotes more distance at every impact location by utilizing two internal bars that connect the crown and the sole. Jailbreak stabilizes and stiffens these two parts, allowing the face to work more efficiently.

MAVRIK Fairway Woods ($299 each) will be available at retailers nationwide starting January 23, 2020.

MAVRIK Hybrids

For the first time, Callaway has used A.I. to create fully optimized hybrid faces with MAVRIK. As with the fairway woods, A.I. was used to develop a different face design for every loft, promoting an optimal combination of speed, launch angle, and spin rate in each one. These are the first Callaway hybrids to feature a fully optimized Flash Face, which is better at delivering fast ball speed across an exceptionally large area.

MAVRIK hybrids ($249 each) become available nationwide starting February 6, 2020.

MAVRIK Irons

For the first time, these new irons feature a Flash Face Cup designed by A.I. to work with each individual head's size, shape, CG location and loft to create a significant boost in ball speed. With the Tungsten Energy Core, the R&D team precisely positioned custom tungsten weights into each iron to optimize launch and trajectory. This allows Callaway to strengthen the lofts while still maintaining player preferred trajectories, spin rates, and land angles.

Callaway has additionally included proprietary urethane microspheres, its premium technology that creates unmatched feel and incredible speed. Over one million microspheres are strategically placed into each clubhead to absorb unwanted vibration while maximizing COR. The result is an unparalleled combination of fast ball speed and phenomenal feel throughout the set.

The use of A.I. also allowed Callaway to enhance the performance characteristics of each iron face. In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for speed and spin consistency. Lastly, in the short irons, the faces are optimized for spin and precision to promote pinpoint shot-making.

MAVRIK irons (with prices starting at $799 per 7-piece set) become available nationwide starting February 6, 2020.

MAVRIK Women's Line

MAVRIK Women's models are available as well in the MAX-W Irons and MAX-W Lite Irons, along with MAX-W Hybrids and MAX-W Lite Hybrids. Each of these new clubs are optimized to enhance distance and performance for women. Callaway continues to be the #1 women's golf equipment brand in the industry.

Wide Range Of MAVRIK Models

MAVRIK Drivers and Fairway Woods are available in a Standard model that appeals to a wide range of players, a Sub Zero model that offers a remarkable combination of fast ball speed and low spin, and a MAX model that's easy to hit and helps reduce slices. MAVRIK Irons and Hybrids are available in Standard models for a wide range of players, Pro models with more compact shapes, and MAX models for easy launch and added forgiveness.

A MAVRIK Spirit

"With our new product lineup, we've adopted a maverick's rebellious and disruptive spirit to deliver revolutionary distance and performance in each of our new clubs," said Callaway SVP of R&D, Dr. Alan Hocknell. "We introduced A.I. in golf equipment in 2019, and now we've significantly advanced our understanding and application of A.I. to deliver distance that defies convention. We're confident that we will continue to push the boundaries in this new arena of club design."

Prices and sales taxes determined by individual retailers and may vary.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com , www.odysseygolf.com , www.ogio.com , www.travismathew.com , and www.jack-wolfskin.com .

