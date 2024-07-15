Callaway Golf Announces New Opus and Opus Platinum Wedges

Spin Gen Face Technology delivers spin and control by combining three key elements on the Opus face. An all-new tighter pitch puts more grooves on the face, an offset groove-in-groove design creates spin when opening the face, and a new aggressive face blast is developed for spin and bite on partial shots. These three elements work in conjunction to provide crisp, Tour-level spin that promotes short game action and control like never before.

Opus Wedges also feature the most Tour-tested, Tour-validated shapes in Callaway history. A higher toe peak, radius in the leading edge, and easier hosel transitions make for their best wedge shape ever. Finding the right grind for your swing is also paramount in wedge play. That's why Opus offers a complete lineup of sole shapes from narrow to wide, available in popular S grind, forgiving W, versatile C, and Tour-favorite T grind shapes.

These new wedges are already a popular choice on Tour, highlighted by two major victories to date. 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and 2024 U.S. Women's Open Champion Yuka Saso both had them in the bag during their victories. 2024 Valero Texas Open winner Akshay Bhatia, 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Chris Kirk, and 2024 Dow Championship winner Ruoning Yin are also among the group of players who have already won while using Opus.

Opus is available in two finishes: a Brushed Chrome and Black Shadow. A raw version is also available in custom. Stock shaft options include True Temper Dynamic Gold MID 115g (steel) and UST Recoil DART HDC shaft 65g (graphite), paired with the Golf Pride Tour Velvet +2 Gray grips. Opus Wedges are available at retail on July 26th at a price of $179.99 each.

The new Opus Platinum Wedges are a true leap forward, fusing advancements from metal injection molding (MiM), and tungsten for launch control. MiM Construction has opened the door for Callaway to deliver precision in wedge construction like never before, to dial in touch and feel where players need it. Tungsten has also been incorporated into the topline bringing the flight lower for more control and spin into greens. The designs incorporate Spin Gen Face Technology for Tour-level spin along with Tour Certified Shaping.

Opus Platinum is offered in Blue and Chrome Finishes with stock DG Mid 115 steel shafts and MCC gray black grips. These wedges are available at retail on August 16th at a price of $229.99 each. For more information, visit www.callawaygolf.com.

