Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance

In the first quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, the Company's net sales increased $94 million (31%) to $403 million, and earnings per share increased $0.38 to $0.65. These record financial results were driven by increased sales in all operating segments, all major product categories and all major regions. For the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2017, net sales increased as follows:

Woods + 19.7% U.S. + 31.9% Irons + 61.3% Europe + 14.8% Putters + 23.8% Japan + 49.0% Golf Balls + 13.9% Rest of Asia + 35.0% Gear & Other + 35.3% Other + 7.5%

As a result of this better than expected first quarter, the Company increased its full year 2018 sales guidance to $1,170 million - $1,185 million as compared to its prior guidance of $1,115 million - $1,135 million. The Company also increased its full year 2018 GAAP earnings per share guidance to $0.77 - $0.82 compared to prior guidance of $0.64 - $0.70.

"It has been a strong start to 2018," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway Golf Company. "Sales across our entire product line, including the Rogue line of woods and irons as well as the new Chrome Soft golf balls, are off to a strong start and we also benefitted from improved foreign exchange rates and market conditions. As a result, our EBITDA increased 95% during the first quarter. Business around the globe remains strong with all major regions reporting significant sales growth and our new businesses are performing at or above plan. While I am mindful that the first quarter generally represents the initial sell-in for the new golf season, I am pleased overall with how our business is performing and am cautiously optimistic for the balance of the year."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without non-recurring items. This non-GAAP information presents the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2017 excluding the non-recurring transaction and transition expenses related to the OGIO acquisition. The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed in more detail toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Summary of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the first quarter of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP)

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Q1

2018 Q1

2017 Change

Q1 2018

GAAP Q1 2017

non-GAAP Change Net Sales $403 $309 $94

$403 $309 $94 Gross Profit/

% of Sales $200

49.7% $148

47.8% $52

190 b.p.

$200

49.7% $148

47.8% $52

190 b.p. Operating Expenses $114 $104 $10

$114 $100 $14 Pre-Tax Income $80 $39 $41

$80 $43 $37 Income Tax Provision $17 $13 $4

$17 $15 $2 Net Income $63 $26 $37

$63 $28 $35 EPS $0.65 $0.27 $0.38

$0.65 $0.30 $0.35







Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change







EBITDA $86 $44 $42





For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $94 million (31%) to $403 million, compared to $309 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all operating segments, in all regions and across all major product categories. The increase in net sales is attributable to the strength of the Company's 2018 product line and continued brand momentum, to an $11 million favorable impact resulting from changes in foreign currency rates, an increase in product launches during the first quarter of 2018 versus 2017, and improved market conditions. In addition, first quarter net sales of gear and accessories increased significantly as a result of the Company's acquisition of TravisMathew in the third quarter of 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's gross margin increased 190 basis points to 49.7% compared to 47.8% for the first quarter of 2017. This increase reflects an overall increase in average selling prices, the addition of the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, and the net favorable impact of changes in foreign currency rates.

Operating expenses increased $10 million to $114 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $104 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition in 2018 of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales.

First quarter 2018 earnings per share increased $0.38 (141%) to $0.65, which is a record first quarter for the Company, compared to $0.27 for the first quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 first quarter earnings per share was $0.30, which excludes $0.03 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 reflect the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, improved gross margins and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform in 2017.

Business Outlook for 2018

Basis for 2017 Non-GAAP Results . In order to make the 2018 guidance more comparable to 2017, as discussed above, the Company has presented 2017 results on a non-GAAP basis by excluding from 2017 the non-recurring expenses related to the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions ($0.07 per share for the full year and $0.01 for the second quarter). Furthermore, the Company excluded from full year 2017 earnings per share certain non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments ($0.04 per share).

Full Year 2018

Given the Company's financial performance during the first quarter of 2018, the Company is increasing its full year 2018 financial guidance as follows:



Revised 2018

GAAP Estimate Previous 2018

GAAP Estimate 2017

Non-GAAP

Results Net Sales $1,170 - $1,185 million $1,115 - $1,135 million $1,049 million Gross Margins 47.0% 46.5% 46.0% Operating Expenses $444 million $426 million $393 million Earnings Per Share $0.77 - $0.82 $0.64 - $0.70 $0.53

The Company's revised 2018 net sales estimate of $1,170 million - $1,185 million represents an increase of $50 - 55 million over its prior estimate. This would result in net sales growth of 12% -13% in 2018 compared to 2017. The estimated incremental sales growth versus previous estimates is expected to be driven by further increases in the core business (currently estimated at 4-6% full year sales growth compared to 2017, on a currency neutral basis), foreign currency exchange rate impacts and increases in the TravisMathew business. The increases in core business are expected to be driven by the Rogue line of woods and irons, the new Chrome Soft golf balls, including continued success of the Truvis golf balls, and healthier market conditions. In addition, the Company is currently estimating that year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rates will have a more positive impact than originally estimated. As a result of an overall strengthening of foreign currencies during the first quarter, the Company currently estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will positively impact 2018 full year net sales by approximately $19 million.

The Company currently estimates that its 2018 gross margin will improve 50 basis points from the prior estimate. This increase is expected to be driven by foreign currency exchange and the increase in the core business sales.

The Company estimates that its 2018 operating expenses will increase $18 million compared to prior estimates. This increase in operating expenses reflects increased variable costs related to higher sales and performance, the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, as well as targeted investments in the core business.

The Company increased its GAAP earnings per share guidance to $0.77 - $0.82 primarily due to the projected increase in net sales, an overall strengthening of foreign currencies, improved gross margins and a lower estimated tax rate. The Company's 2018 earnings per share estimates currently assume a tax rate of approximately 23% and a base of 97 million shares.

The cadence of the Company's golf equipment launches in 2018 is skewed toward the first half of the year compared to 2017. As a result, all of the Company's projected sales and earnings growth for 2018 is expected to occur during the first half of the year. Consistent with the Company's expectations at the start of the year, the second half of the year is planned to decrease compared to the same period in 2017. The Company's full year guidance includes this projected second half decrease.

Second Quarter 2018

The Company currently estimates the following results for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 non-GAAP results:



Q2 2018

GAAP Estimate Q2 2017

Non-GAAP Results Net Sales $365 - $375 million $305 million Earnings Per Share $0.44 - $0.48 $0.34

The Company expects sales growth of 20% - 23% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. This projected sales growth reflects anticipated growth in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business and an overall strengthening of foreign currencies. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates are estimated to positively impact net sales by approximately $5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

The Company's GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018 is estimated to increase to $0.44 - $0.48 compared to $0.34 of non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.33. This projected increase is due to higher core business sales, the impact of the TravisMathew business and favorable foreign currency exchange rates. The Company's 2018 second quarter earnings per share estimates assume approximately 97 million shares, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP Information

The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:

Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. Dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses and the second quarter 2016 gain realized from the sale of a small portion of the Company's Topgolf investment.

Other Adjustments. The Company presents certain of its financial results (i) excluding the 2017 non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses and (ii) excluding the 2017 non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments.

In addition, the Company has included in the schedules to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies. Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business without regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, performance or prospects, including statements relating to the Company's estimated 2018 sales, gross margins, operating expenses, and earnings per share (or related tax rate and share count), future industry or market conditions, and the assumed benefits to be derived from investments in the Company's core business or the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including unanticipated delays, difficulties or increased costs in integrating the acquired OGIO and TravisMathew businesses or implementing the Company's growth strategy generally; any changes in U.S. trade, tax or other policies, including impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or restrictions on imports or an increase in import tariffs; consumer acceptance of and demand for the Company's products; the level of promotional activity in the marketplace; unfavorable weather conditions; future consumer discretionary purchasing activity, which can be significantly adversely affected by unfavorable economic or market conditions; future retailer purchasing activity, which can be significantly negatively affected by adverse industry conditions and overall retail inventory levels; and future changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the degree of effectiveness of the Company's hedging programs. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties, including continued compliance with the terms of the Company's credit facilities; delays, difficulties or increased costs in the supply of components or commodities needed to manufacture the Company's products or in manufacturing the Company's products; the ability to secure professional tour player endorsements at reasonable costs; any rule changes or other actions taken by the USGA or other golf association that could have an adverse impact upon demand or supply of the Company's products; a decrease in participation levels in golf; and the effect of terrorist activity, armed conflict, natural disasters or pandemic diseases on the economy generally, on the level of demand for the Company's products or on the Company's ability to manage its supply and delivery logistics in such an environment. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, the golf industry, and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Callaway Golf

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO and TravisMathew brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, and www.travismathew.com.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,718





$ 85,674

Accounts receivable, net 265,240





94,725

Inventories 262,290





262,486

Other current assets 29,644





23,099

Total current assets 595,892





465,984











Property, plant and equipment, net 72,881





70,227

Intangible assets, net 282,185





282,187

Deferred taxes, net 82,698





91,398

Investment in golf-related ventures 70,777





70,495

Other assets 11,115





10,866

Total assets $ 1,115,548





$ 991,157











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 181,779





$ 176,127

Accrued employee compensation and benefits 27,578





40,173

Asset-based credit facilities 178,523





87,755

Accrued warranty expense 7,311





6,657

Other current liabilities 2,378





2,367

Income tax liability 3,905





1,295

Total current liabilities 401,474





314,374











Long-term liabilities 17,563





17,408

Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity 686,302





649,631

Non-controlling interest in consolidated entity 10,209





9,744

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,115,548





$ 991,157



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net sales $ 403,191



$ 308,927

Cost of sales 202,729



161,212

Gross profit 200,462



147,715

Operating expenses:





Selling 82,960



71,762

General and administrative 21,894



22,864

Research and development 9,624



8,882

Total operating expenses 114,478



103,508

Income from operations 85,984



44,207

Other expense, net (6,034)



(5,121)

Income before income taxes 79,950



39,086

Income tax provision 17,219



13,206

Net income 62,731



25,880

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (124)



191

Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 62,855



$ 25,689









Earnings per common share:





Basic $0.66



$0.27

Diluted $0.65



$0.27

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 94,975



94,070

Diluted 97,038



95,948



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 62,731



$ 25,880

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,737



4,319

Deferred taxes, net 14,035



15,630

Non-cash share-based compensation 2,999



3,218

Gain on disposal of long-lived assets (3)



(34)

Unrealized losses on foreign currency hedges 2,060



3,111

Changes in assets and liabilities (195,833)



(114,929)

Net cash used in operating activities (109,274)



(62,805)









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (7,964)



(6,301)

Investments in golf related ventures (282)



—

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(58,629)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment —



38

Net cash used in investing activities (8,246)



(64,892)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from credit facilities, net 90,768



64,988

Repayments of long-term debt (539)



—

Exercise of stock options 752



484

Dividends paid, net (954)



(939)

Acquisition of treasury stock (20,123)



(15,369)

Net cash provided by financing activities 69,904



49,164

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 660



547

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (46,956)



(77,986)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,674



125,975

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,718



$ 47,989



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Net Sales by Product Category

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

Growth

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

vs. 2017(1)

2018

2017

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net sales:

















Woods $ 128,802



$ 107,575



$ 21,227



19.7%

16.4% Irons 95,209



59,011



36,198



61.3%

57.3% Putters 33,430



27,005



6,425



23.8%

18.9% Golf balls 54,922



48,224



6,698



13.9%

11.5% Gear/Accessories/Other 90,828



67,112



23,716



35.3%

31.7%

$ 403,191



$ 308,927



$ 94,264



30.5%

27.0%

(1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.





















Net Sales by Region

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

Growth

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

vs. 2017(1)

2018

2017(2)

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net Sales

















United States $ 235,161



$ 178,264



$ 56,897



31.9%

31.9% Europe 51,202



44,617



6,585



14.8%

2.5% Japan 69,275



46,502



22,773



49.0%

41.8% Rest of Asia 24,775



18,353



6,422



35.0%

27.5% Other foreign countries 22,778



21,191



1,587



7.5%

4.0%

$ 403,191



$ 308,927



$ 94,264



30.5%

27.0%



















(1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. (2) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation of regional sales related to OGIO-branded products.





















Operating Segment Information





Three Months

Ended

March 31,

Growth





2018

2017

Dollars

Percent



Net Sales

















Golf Club $ 257,441



$ 193,591



$ 63,850



33.0%



Golf Ball 54,922



48,224



6,698



13.9%



Gear/Accessories/Other 90,828



67,112



23,716



35.3%





$ 403,191



$ 308,927



$ 94,264



30.5%























Income (loss) before income taxes:

















Golf clubs $ 65,831



$ 34,953



$ 30,878



88.3%



Golf balls 12,525



11,521



1,004



8.7%



Gear/Accessories/Other 20,337



9,619



10,718



111.4%



Reconciling items(1) (18,743)



(17,007)



(1,736)



-10.2%





$ 79,950



$ 39,086



$ 40,864



104.5%























(1) Represents corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

As

Reported

As

Reported

Ogio

Acquisition

Costs(1)

Non-GAAP Net sales $ 403,191



$ 308,927



$ —



$ 308,927

Gross profit 200,462



147,715



—



147,715

% of sales 49.7 %

47.8 %

—



47.8 % Operating expenses 114,478



103,508



3,956



99,552

Income (loss) from operations 85,984



44,207



(3,956)



48,163

Other expense, net (6,034)



(5,121)



—



(5,121)

Income (loss) before income taxes 79,950



39,086



(3,956)



43,042

Income tax provision (benefit) 17,219



13,206



(1,337)



14,543

Net income (loss) 62,731



25,880



(2,619)



28,499

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (124)



191



—



191

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 62,855



$ 25,689



$ (2,619)



$ 28,308

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.65



$ 0.27



$ (0.03)



$ 0.30

Weighted-average shares outstanding: 97,038



95,948



95,948



95,948





(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017.











































2018 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

2017 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,





June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,





2017

2017

2017

2018

Total

2016

2016

2016

2017

Total Net income (loss) $ 31,443



$ 3,060



$ (19,386)



$ 62,855



$ 77,972



$ 34,105



$ (5,866)



$ 123,271



$ 25,689



$ 177,199

Interest expense, net 550



642



2,004



1,528



4,724



347



431



348



715



1,841

Income tax provision (benefit) 16,050



1,486



(4,354)



17,219



30,401



1,937



1,294



(137,193)



13,206



(120,756)

Depreciation and amortization expense 4,178



4,309



4,799



4,737



18,023



4,180



4,204



4,045



4,319



16,748

EBITDA $ 52,221



$ 9,497



$ (16,937)



$ 86,339



$ 131,120



$ 40,569



$ 63



$ (9,529)



$ 43,929



$ 75,032

Gain on sale of Topgolf investments —



—



—



—



—



(17,662)



—



—



—



(17,662)

Ogio & TravisMathew acquisition costs 2,254



3,377



1,677



—



7,308



—



—



—



3,956



3,956

Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,475



$ 12,874



$ (15,260)



$ 86,339



$ 138,428



$ 22,907



$ 63



$ (9,529)



$ 47,885



$ 61,326











































CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Second Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Total As

Reported

Ogio

Acquisition

Costs(1)

Non-GAAP Net sales $ 304,548



$ —



$ 304,548

Gross profit 148,165



—



148,165

% of sales 48.7 %

—



48.7 % Operating expenses 99,120



2,254



96,866

Income from operations 49,045



(2,254)



51,299

Other income (expense), net (1,521)



—



(1,521)

Income before income taxes 47,524



(2,254)



49,778

Income tax provision (benefit) 16,050



(761)



16,811

Net income (loss) 31,474



(1,493)



32,967

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 31



—



31

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 31,443



$ (1,493)



$ 32,936













Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.33



$ (0.01)



$ 0.34

Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,197



96,197



96,197





(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017.



Year Ended December 31, 2017

Total As

Reported

Acquisition

Costs(1)

Non-Cash

Tax

Adjustment(2)

Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,048,736



$ —



$ —



$ 1,048,736

Gross profit 480,448



(2,439)



—



482,887

% of sales 45.8 %

—



—



46.0 % Operating expenses 401,611



8,825



—



392,786

Income (loss) from operations 78,837



(11,264)



—



90,101

Other expense, net (10,782)



—



—



(10,782)

Income (loss) before income taxes 68,055



(11,264)



—



79,319

Income tax provision (benefit) 26,388



(4,118)



3,394



27,112

Net income (loss) 41,667



(7,146)



(3,394)



52,207

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 861



—



—



861

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 40,806



$ (7,146)



$ (3,394)



$ 51,346

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $0.42



($0.07)



($0.04)



$ 0.53

Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,577



96,577



96,577



96,577





(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017, and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017. (2) Represents approximately $7.5 million of non-recurring income tax expense resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, partially offset by a non-recurring benefit of approximately $4.1 million related to the revaluation of taxes on intercompany transactions, resulting from the 2016 release of the valuation allowance against the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets.

