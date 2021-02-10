Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales For The Fourth Quarter Of 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2020 consolidated net sales of $375 million , a new record for the Company and a 20% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, including:

, a new record for the Company and a 20% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, including: +48.5% growth in Golf Club sales



+14.3% growth in Golf Ball sales



+8.7% growth in Apparel sales

Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway Golf") (NYSE: ELY) announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

"We are very pleased with how strongly our business finished 2020 with our consolidated fourth quarter net sales increasing 20% compared to the same period in 2019," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This increase reflects continued unprecedented demand in our golf equipment business and a quicker than expected recovery in our soft goods business led by sales of TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin apparel. We are very thankful we were able to finish 2020 with strong brand momentum and a strong balance sheet. We are mindful, however, that COVID-19 is still present and our hearts go out to all those around the globe who have been impacted by it."

"Looking forward, we anticipate COVID-19 will continue to negatively impact our business in 2021 given the continued government shutdown orders and other restrictions around the world, although to a lesser degree than in 2020," continued Mr. Brewer. "We anticipate that our continued brand momentum, increased demand for golf equipment and recovery in our soft goods business will continue into 2021 and therefore help mitigate that impact. We are also excited about our pending merger with Topgolf which is on track, subject to shareholder approval, to close in the first quarter of 2021. All in all, we are cautiously optimistic as we enter 2021 and believe 2021 will be a stepping stone to more normal conditions and the resulting transformational growth we have projected for 2022."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without certain non-cash amortization of intangibles and other assets related to the Company's acquisitions, non-recurring transaction and transition costs related to acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs, including costs related to the proposed merger with Topgolf International, Inc. ("Topgolf"), transition to the Company's new North American Distribution Center, implementation of a new IT system for Jack Wolfskin, severance costs related to the Company's cost-reduction initiatives, the $174 million non-cash impairment charge in 2020 related to the Jack Wolfskin goodwill and trade name, as well as non-cash amortization of the debt discount related to the Company's convertible notes. The Company also provided sales information on a constant currency basis and information regarding its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, and the non-recurring and non-cash items previously mentioned ("Adjusted EBITDAS"). The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed further toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (in millions, except EPS):



GAAP RESULTS

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change

Q4 2020

Non-GAAP Q4 2019

Non-GAAP Change Net Sales $375 $312 $63

$375 $312 $63 Gross Profit $139 $130 $9

$139 $132 $7 % of Sales 37.1% 41.7% (460) bps

37.2% 42.4% (520) bps Operating Expenses $171 $153 $18

$162 $148 $14 Other Income / (Expense) ($15) ($9) ($6)

($13) ($9) ($4) Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) ($7) ($2) ($5)

($4) ($1) ($3) Net Income/(Loss) ($41) ($29) ($12)

($31) ($24) ($7) Loss Per Share ($0.43) ($0.31) ($0.12)

($0.33) ($0.26) ($0.07)





Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change Adjusted EBITDAS ($12) ($6) ($6)

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's net sales increased $63 million (20%) to $375 million, a new fourth quarter record for the Company, compared to $312 million for the same period in 2019. This increase was driven by a 40% increase in the golf equipment segment resulting from the continued high demand for golf products late into the year as well as the strength of the Company's product offerings across all skill levels. The Company's soft goods segment also continued its strong rebound during the fourth quarter of 2020, with sales increasing 1% versus the same period in 2019. Changes in foreign currency rates had a $9 million favorable impact on fourth quarter 2020 net sales.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's gross margin decreased 460 basis points to 37.1% compared to 41.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 520 basis points to 37.2% compared to 42.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's proactive inventory reduction initiatives in the soft goods segment, increased operational costs due to COVID-19 and increased freight costs associated with higher rates and higher mix of air shipments in order to meet demand. These decreases were partially offset by favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates and an increase in the Company's e-commerce sales.

Operating expenses increased $18 million to $171 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $153 million for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $162 million, an increase of $14 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily driven by the Company's decision to pay back employees (other than executive officers) for their reduced salary levels for a portion of the year, increased variable expenses related to higher sales, continued investments in the Company's new businesses and unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates.

Fourth quarter 2020 loss per share was ($0.43), compared to loss per share of ($0.31) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP fourth quarter 2020 loss per share was ($0.33), compared to loss per share of ($0.26) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Summary of Full Year 2020 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the full year of 2020 (in millions, except EPS):



GAAP RESULTS

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Full Year

2020 Full Year

2019 Change

Full Year 2020

Non-GAAP Full Year 2019

Non-GAAP Change Net Sales $1,589 $1,701 ($112)

$1,589 $1,701 ($112) Gross Profit $658 $767 ($109)

$665 $779 ($114) % of Sales 41.4% 45.1% (370) bps

41.8% 45.8% (400) bps Operating Expenses $763 $634 $129

$570 $617 ($47) Other Income / (Expense) ($22) ($37) $15

($16) ($33) $17 Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) ($1) $17 ($18)

$15 $24 ($9) Net Income/(Loss) ($127) $79 ($206)

$64 $106 ($42) Earnings/(Loss) Per Share ($1.35) $0.82 ($2.17)

$0.67 $1.10 ($0.43)





FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Adjusted EBITDAS $165 $210 ($45)

The Company's net sales decreased $112 million (7%) to $1,589 million in 2020, compared to $1,701 million in 2019. This decrease reflects a 16% decrease in the soft goods segment globally due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of most of the Company's operations and retail doors during the second quarter of 2020, with additional closures in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was partially offset by the golf equipment segment, which saw strong momentum during the second half of the year and resulted in the segment being slightly up year over year, as well as a significant increase in the Company's e-commerce sales in 2020 compared to 2019. Changes in foreign currency rates had an $11 million positive impact on 2020 net sales.

The Company's 2020 gross margin decreased 370 basis points to 41.4% compared to 45.1% in 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 400 basis points to 41.8% in 2020 compared to 45.8% in 2019. The decrease in non-GAAP gross margin was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proactive soft goods inventory reduction initiatives, and costs associated with idle facilities during the government mandated shutdown. The decrease in gross margin was partially offset by favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates and favorable mix created by an increase in the Company's e-commerce sales.

Operating expenses increased $129 million to $763 million in 2020 compared to $634 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $174 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Jack Wolfskin goodwill and trade name. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge and other items mentioned above, non-GAAP operating expenses were $570 million in 2020, a decrease of $47 million compared to 2019. This decrease was driven by the cost reduction actions the Company began in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as lower variable expenses partially offset by continued investments in the Company's new businesses and unfavorable impacts of foreign exchange rates.

2020 loss per share was $1.35, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for 2019. Excluding the impairment charge and the other non-recurring items mentioned above, 2020 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.67, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $1.10 for 2019. The non-GAAP earnings in 2020 included foreign currency related gains of approximately $0.20 per share (including approximately $0.09 per share related to the settlement of a cross-currency swap program), compared to approximately $0.03 per share of foreign currency related gains in 2019.

Outlook - Callaway Golf

Given the continued uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Company is not providing sales and earnings guidance for 2021 at this time. The Company, however, did highlight certain factors that are expected to affect 2021 financial results.

Net Sales . The Company noted that on a pre-merger basis (which includes only Callaway Golf's business and does not take into account Topgolf's business following the proposed merger), its consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2021 will exceed 2020 net sales but will continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. More specifically, the Company's soft goods business will continue to be impacted by the regulatory shut down orders in Europe and Asia during the first quarter but then should strengthen during the balance of the year as the regulatory restrictions subside. The Company's golf equipment business is expected to be impacted by temporary supply constraints caused by COVID-19 during the first quarter, which could affect the Company's ability to fulfill all of the robust demand in its golf equipment business. The Company believes there are opportunities for supply to catch up beginning in the second quarter.

Gross Margin . On a pre-merger basis, full year 2021 non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of net sales ("gross margin") will also be negatively impacted by increased operational costs due to COVID-19, including higher labor costs, logistical challenges as well as increased freight expense resulting from a shortage of ocean freight containers. The freight container shortage alone is estimated to have a negative $13 million impact on freight costs in 2021 (with a substantial majority of the impact occurring during the first half). The Company believes that its full year 2021 gross margin will be approximately the same as in 2019 despite these gross margin headwinds.

Operating Expenses . On a pre-merger basis, full year 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $70 million-$80 million higher compared to full year 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses. In addition to the negative impact of changes in foreign currency rates (estimated to be approximately $20 million) and inflationary pressures, the increased operating expenses generally reflect continued investment in the Company's current business. This investment includes (i) investment needed to assume the Korea apparel business from its current licensee in the back-half of 2021, (ii) investment in pro tour, and (iii) continued investment in the soft goods business, including the TravisMathew business related to opening new retail doors, investment in infrastructure and systems and investments related to new market expansion for Jack Wolfskin in North America and Japan. The Company believes that these investments will continue to drive growth in sales and profits but expects to incur the expenses for these investments prior to receiving the associated benefits.

Other Income/Expense . In 2020, the Company realized gains from certain foreign currency hedges in the aggregate amount of approximately $25 million. These gains are not expected to repeat in 2021.

Non-GAAP Information

The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:

Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-Recurring and Non-cash Adjustments. The Company provided information excluding certain non-cash amortization of intangibles and other assets related to the Company's acquisitions, non-recurring transaction and transition costs related to acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs, including costs related to the proposed Topgolf merger, the transition to the Company's new North American Distribution Center, implementation of a new IT system for Jack Wolfskin, severance costs related to the Company's cost-reduction initiatives, the $174 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Jack Wolfskin goodwill and trade name, as well as non-cash amortization of the debt discount related to the Company's convertible notes.

Adjusted EBITDAS. The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, and the non-recurring and non-cash items referenced above.

In addition, the Company has included in the schedules attached to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies. Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business with regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 366,119





$ 106,666

Accounts receivable, net

138,482





140,455

Inventories

352,544





456,639

Other current assets

55,482





85,590

Total current assets

912,627





789,350













Property, plant and equipment, net

146,495





132,760

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

194,776





160,098

Intangible assets, net

540,997





697,166

Deferred taxes, net

59,735





73,948

Investment in golf-related ventures

111,442





90,134

Other assets

14,528





17,092

Total assets

$ 1,980,600





$ 1,960,548













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 278,755





$ 276,300

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

30,937





46,891

Asset-based credit facilities

22,130





144,580

Accrued warranty expense

9,364





9,636

Current operating lease liabilities

29,579





26,418

Long-term debt, current portion

14,599





7,317

Income tax liability

5,908





12,104

Total current liabilities

391,272





523,246













Long-term debt

650,564





443,259

Long-term operating lease liabilities

177,996





137,696

Long-term liabilities

85,124





88,994

Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity

675,644





767,353

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,980,600





$ 1,960,548



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Net sales $ 374,629



$ 311,941

Cost of sales 235,506



181,793

Gross profit 139,123



130,148

Operating expenses:





Selling 106,733



103,820

General and administrative 51,744



36,563

Research and development 12,901



12,421

Total operating expenses 171,378



152,804

Loss from operations (32,255)



(22,656)

Other expense, net (15,445)



(8,914)

Loss before income taxes (47,700)



(31,570)

Income tax benefit (7,124)



(2,352)

Net loss $ (40,576)



$ (29,218)









Loss per common share:





Basic ($0.43)



($0.31)

Diluted ($0.43)



($0.31)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 94,185



94,154

Diluted 94,185



94,154











Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Net sales $ 1,589,460



$ 1,701,063

Cost of sales 931,875



934,276

Gross profit 657,585



766,787

Operating expenses:





Selling 391,815



438,238

General and administrative 150,716



145,302

Research and development 46,300



50,579

Goodwill and tradename impairment 174,269



—

Total operating expenses 763,100



634,119

Income (loss) from operations (105,515)



132,668

Other expense, net (21,963)



(36,899)

Income (loss) before income taxes (127,478)



95,769

Income tax (benefit) provision (544)



16,540

Net income (loss) (126,934)



79,229

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests —



(179)

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ (126,934)



$ 79,408









Earnings (loss) per common share:





Basic ($1.35)



$0.84

Diluted ($1.35)



$0.82

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 94,201



94,251

Diluted 94,201



96,287



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (126,934)



$ 79,229

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 39,508



34,951

Lease amortization expense 32,730



30,893

Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,200



3,262

Debt discount amortization 6,331



—

Inventory step-up on acquisition —



10,885

Impairment loss 174,269



—

Deferred taxes, net (12,507)



(1,381)

Non-cash share-based compensation 10,927



12,896

Loss on disposal of long-lived assets 336



218

Gain on conversion of note receivable (1,252)



—

Unrealized net losses on hedging instruments and foreign currency 2,750



3,642

Changes in assets and liabilities 97,880



(88,045)

Net cash provided by operating activities 228,238



86,550









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (39,262)



(54,702)

Investments in golf related ventures (19,999)



(17,897)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(463,105)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 49



38

Net cash used in investing activities (59,212)



(535,666)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 258,750



—

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 37,728



493,167

Premium paid for capped call confirmations (31,775)



—

Debt issuance cost (9,102)



(19,091)

(Repayments of) proceeds from credit facilities, net (122,450)



105,850

Repayments of long-term debt (12,437)



(36,685)

Repayments of financing leases (792)



(706)

Exercise of stock options 248



368

Dividends paid, net (1,891)



(3,776)

Acquisition of treasury stock (22,213)



(28,073)

Purchase of non-controlling interest —



(18,538)

Net cash provided by financing activities 96,066



492,516









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,639)



(715)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 259,453



42,685

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 106,666



63,981

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 366,119



$ 106,666



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Net Sales by Product Category

Net Sales by Product Category

Three Months Ended December 31,

Growth / (Decline)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2019(1)

Year Ended December 31,

Growth / (Decline)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2019(1)

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net sales:









































Golf Clubs $ 170,452



$ 114,779



$ 55,673



48.5 %

46.1 %



$ 787,072



$ 768,310



$ 18,762



2.4 %

2.1 %

Golf Balls 43,342



37,920



5,422



14.3 %

12.7 %



195,603



210,863



(15,260)



(7.2) %

(7.4) %

Apparel 110,071



101,273



8,798



8.7 %

4.8 %



349,272



410,712



(61,440)



(15.0) %

(16.3) %

Gear/Accessories/Other 50,764



57,969



(7,205)



(12.4) %

(15.0) %



257,513



311,178



(53,665)



(17.2) %

(18.1) %



$ 374,629



$ 311,941



$ 62,688



20.1 %

17.3 %



$ 1,589,460



$ 1,701,063



$ (111,603)



(6.6) %

(7.2) %













































(1) Calculated by applying 2019 exchange rates to 2020 reported sales in regions outside the U.S















































Net Sales by Region

Net Sales by Region

Three Months Ended December 31,

Growth

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2019(1)

Year Ended December 31,

Decline

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2019(1)

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net Sales









































United States $ 174,764



$ 130,181



$ 44,583



34.2 %

34.2 %



$ 778,600



$ 788,232



$ (9,632)



(1.2) %

(1.2) %

Europe 91,484



87,034



4,450



5.1 %

0.1 %



372,957



428,628



(55,671)



(13.0) %

(14.7) %

Japan 53,538



53,180



358



0.7 %

(3.0) %



212,055



246,260



(34,205)



(13.9) %

(15.6) %

Rest of World 54,843



41,546



13,297



32.0 %

26.2 %



225,848



237,943



(12,095)



(5.1) %

(4.8) %



$ 374,629



$ 311,941



$ 62,688



20.1 %

17.3 %



$ 1,589,460



$ 1,701,063



$ (111,603)



(6.6) %

(7.2) %













































(1) Calculated by applying 2019 exchange rates to 2020 reported sales in regions outside the U.S















































Operating Segment Information

Operating Segment Information

Three Months Ended December 31,

Growth / (Decline)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2019(1)

Year Ended December 31,

Growth / (Decline)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2019(1)

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net Sales









































Golf Equipment $ 213,794



$ 152,699



$ 61,095



40.0 %

37.8 %



$ 982,675



$ 979,173



$ 3,502



0.4 %

0.1 %

Apparel, Gear and Other 160,835



159,242



1,593



1.0 %

(2.4) %



606,785



721,890



(115,105)



(15.9) %

(17.1) %



$ 374,629



$ 311,941



$ 62,688



20.1 %

17.3 %



$ 1,589,460



$ 1,701,063



$ (111,603)



(6.6) %

(7.2) %













































Income (loss) before income taxes:







































Golf Equipment $ 3,993



$ (8,467)



$ 12,460



147.2 %







$ 148,578



$ 140,316



$ 8,262



5.9 %





Apparel, Gear and Other (9,720)



6,582



(16,302)



(247.7) %







679



75,490



(74,811)



(99.1) %





Reconciling items(2) (41,973)



(29,685)



(12,288)



(41.4) %







(276,735)



(120,037)



(156,698)



(130.5) %







$ (47,700)



$ (31,570)



$ (16,130)



(51.1) %







$ (127,478)



$ 95,769



$ (223,247)



(233.1) %











(1) Calculated by applying 2019 exchange rates to 2020 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. (2) Amount includes corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability, as well as non-cash amortization expense of intangible assets from the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. In addition, the reconciling items for 2020 include (i) an impairment charge of $174.3 million related to Jack Wolfskin, (ii) the non-cash amortization of the debt discount on the convertible notes issued in May 2020, (iii) certain non-recurring costs associated with the Topgolf Merger Agreement, (iv) costs associated with the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center and the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin, and (v) severance expense related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives recognized in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Reconciling items for 2019 represent certain non-recurring and non-cash costs, including costs associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin and the amortization of the inventory step-up related to the Jack Wolfskin acquisition.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Supplemental Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

GAAP

Non-Cash Amortization of Intangible Assets(1)

Non-Cash Amortization of Discount on Convertible Notes(2)

Acquisition and Other Costs(3)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-Cash Amortization of Intangible Assets and Purchase Accounting Adjustments(1)

Acquisition & Transition Related Costs and Other(4)

Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 139,123



$ —



$ —



$ (272)



$ 139,395



$ 130,148



$ (225)



$ (1,739)



$ 132,112

Operating expenses, net 171,378



1,255



—



8,335



161,788



152,804



1,525



3,037



148,242

Other expense, net (15,445)



—



(2,474)



(44)



(12,927)



(8,914)



—



—



(8,914)

Income tax benefit (7,124)



(288)



(569)



(1,990)



(4,277)



(2,352)



(403)



(1,099)



(850)

Net loss attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ (40,576)



$ (967)



$ (1,905)



$ (6,661)



$ (31,043)



$ (29,218)



$ (1,347)



$ (3,677)



$ (24,194)





































Diluted loss per share: ($0.43)



($0.01)



($0.02)



($0.07)



($0.33)



($0.31)



($0.01)



($0.04)



($0.26)







(1) The Company excluded from its non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share non-cash amortization expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 related to intangible assets from the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. In addition, 2019 excludes amortization expense of $0.5 million related to purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the Jack Wolfskin acquisition. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company excluded non-cash amortization expense of $2.5 million from its non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share relating to the discount on the convertible notes issued in May 2020. (3) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company excluded certain "Acquisition and Other Costs" from its non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share, which primarily consisted of (i) $7.0 million of expenses related to the Topgolf merger including legal, professional and SEC filing fees; (ii) severance expense related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) IT consulting related to the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin; and (iv) expenses related to the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company excluded certain "Acquisition & Transition Related Costs and Other" from its non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share, which primarily consisted of costs associated with transitioning and reporting on the Jack Wolfskin business, including consulting, audit fees for SEC reporting requirements and travel expenses, as well as consulting fees to address an activist investor.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Supplemental Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

GAAP

Non-Cash Amortization of Intangible Assets and Impairment Charges(1)

Non-Cash Amortization of Discount on Convertible Notes(2)

Acquisition and Other Costs(3)

Non-GAAP(4)

GAAP

Non-Cash Amortization of Intangible Assets and Purchase Accounting Adjustments(1)

Acquisition & Transition Related Costs and Other(5)

Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 657,585



$ —



$ —



$ (7,260)



$ 664,845



$ 766,787



$ (10,928)



$ (1,739)



$ 779,454

Operating expenses, net 763,100



179,116



—



13,873



570,111



634,119



5,149



12,372



616,598

Other expense, net (21,963)



—



(6,388)



(44)



(15,531)



(36,899)



—



(3,896)



(33,003)

Income tax provision (benefit) (544)



(9,038)



(1,469)



(4,871)



14,834



16,540



(3,698)



(4,142)



24,380

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ (126,934)



$ (170,078)



$ (4,919)



$ (16,306)



$ 64,369



$ 79,408



$ (12,379)



$ (13,865)



$ 105,652





































Diluted earnings (loss) per share: ($1.35)



($1.81)



($0.05)



($0.17)



$0.67



$0.82



($0.13)



($0.15)



$1.10







(1) The Company excluded an impairment charge of $174.3 million from its non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the period ended December 31, 2020 associated with the write-down of goodwill and a portion of the trade name related to Jack Wolfskin, and for the period ended December 31, 2019, the Company excluded non-cash amortization expense of $11.2 million from its non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS related to purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the Jack Wolfskin acquisition. In addition, both 2020 and 2019 excludes non-cash amortization expense of intangible assets from the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. (2) For the period ended December 31, 2020, the Company excluded non-cash amortization expense from its non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share relating to the discount on the convertible notes issued in May 2020. (3) For the period ended December 31, 2020, the Company excluded certain "Acquisition and Other Costs" from its non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share, which primarily consisted of (i) $8.5 million of expenses related to the Topgolf merger including legal, professional and SEC filing fees; (ii) $5.6 million of severance expense related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) $5.5 million of expenses related to the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center; and (iv) IT consulting related to the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin. (4) Total diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis for the year ended December 31, 2020 was calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as earnings on a non-GAAP basis resulted in net income after giving effect to pro forma adjustments. (5) For the period ended December 31, 2019, the Company excluded certain "Acquisition and Transition Related Costs and Other" from its non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share, which primarily consisted of (i) $4.7 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin, including banker's fees, legal fees, consulting and travel expenses; (ii) $6.6 million of costs associated with transitioning and reporting on the Jack Wolfskin business, including audit fees for SEC reporting requirements, recruiting fees, and valuation services associated with preparing Jack Wolfskin's opening balance sheet; (iii) consulting fees to address an activist investor; and (iv) foreign currency exchange losses primarily related to the re-measurement of a foreign currency contract established to mitigate the risk of foreign currency fluctuations on the purchase price of Jack Wolfskin, which was denominated in Euros.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Supplemental Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



2020 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDAS

2019 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDAS

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,





March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,





2020

2020

2020

2020

Total(1)

2019

2019

2019

2019

Total Net income (loss) $ 28,894



$ (167,684)



$ 52,432



$ (40,576)



$ (126,934)



$ 48,647



$ 28,931



$ 31,048



$ (29,218)



$ 79,408

Interest expense, net 9,115



12,163



12,727



12,927



46,932



9,639



10,260



9,545



9,049



38,493

Income tax provision (benefit) 9,151



(7,931)



5,360



(7,124)



(544)



9,556



7,208



2,128



(2,352)



16,540

Depreciation and amortization expense 8,997



9,360



10,311



10,840



39,508



7,977



9,022



8,472



9,480



34,951

JW goodwill and trade name impairment —



174,269



—



—



174,269



—



—



—



—



—

Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,861



2,942



3,263



2,861



10,927



3,435



3,530



2,513



3,418



12,896

EBITDAS 58,018



23,119



84,093



(21,072)



144,158



79,254



58,951



53,706



(9,623)



182,288

Acquisitions & other non-recurring costs,

before taxes(2) 1,516



5,856



2,858



8,607



20,381



13,986



6,939



3,009



4,090



28,024

Adjusted EBITDAS $ 59,534



$ 28,975



$ 86,951



$ (12,465)



$ 164,539



$ 93,240



$ 65,890



$ 56,715



$ (5,533)



$ 210,312







(1) Full year adjusted EBITDAS includes $1.5 million of Topgolf deal costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020, which were reclassified and presented as acquisitions and other non-recurring costs for the purposes of presenting the September 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDAS as well as total 2020 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDAS. (2) "Acquisitions and other non-recurring costs" for the year ended December 31, 2020 include (i) costs associated with the Topgolf merger of $8.5 million, consisting of legal, professional and SEC filing fees; (ii) $5.6 million of severance related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) costs related to the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center; and (iv) IT consulting related to the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin. These amounts exclude any depreciation or amortization, which has been presented in a separate line above.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, costs include (i) $4.7 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin, including banker's fees, legal fees, consulting and travel expenses; (ii) $5.5 million of costs associated with transitioning and reporting on the Jack Wolfskin business, including consulting fees, audit fees for SEC reporting requirements and valuation services associated with preparing Jack Wolfskin's opening balance sheet; (iii) the recognition of a $3.9 million foreign currency exchange loss primarily related to the re-measurement of a foreign currency contract established to mitigate the risk of foreign currency fluctuations on the purchase price of Jack Wolfskin, which was denominated in Euros; and (iv) consulting fees to address an activist investor. These amounts exclude any depreciation or amortization, which has been presented in a separate line above.

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company