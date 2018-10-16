Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2018; Callaway Increases Full Year Net Sales And Earnings Guidance

- Third quarter 2018 net sales of $263 million, a $19 million (8%) increase compared to the third quarter of 2017.

- Third quarter 2018 income from operations of $11 million, a $5 million (77%) increase compared to the third quarter of 2017.

- Third quarter 2018 diluted earnings per share of $0.10 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the third quarter of 2017.

- Full year 2018 net sales guidance increased to $1,230 - $1,240 million, compared to prior guidance of $1,210 - $1,225 million.

- Full year 2018 earnings per share guidance increased to $1.01 - $1.05, compared to prior guidance of $0.95 - $1.00.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today its third quarter 2018 financial results and increased its full year 2018 net sales and earnings guidance.

In the third quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, the Company's net sales increased $19 million (8%) to $263 million, a record for the third quarter. The continued net sales growth was led by increases in Gear, Accessories and Other (29%), Putters (28%), Balls (14%), and Irons (7%). In addition to this sales growth, the Company also significantly improved its profitability, including a 77% increase in income from operations as compared to the third quarter 2017.

As a result of this better than expected quarter, the Company increased its full year sales guidance by $15 million - $20 million to $1,230 million - $1,240 million as compared to prior guidance of $1,210 million - $1,225 million. The Company also increased its full year 2018 earnings per share guidance to $1.01 - $1.05 compared to prior guidance of $0.95 - $1.00.  

"The third quarter results continue what has been a tremendous year for Callaway," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway Golf Company. "All major regions and product categories continue to perform at a high level, including our TravisMathew business which we acquired in August 2017. On a year-to-date basis, our net sales increased $205 million (24%) to $1,062 million, a record for the Company, while gross margins increased 110 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA increased $73 million or 63% compared to the same period in 2017. This is a result of the continued strength across our entire product line, favorable industry conditions, and in the first half of the year favorable foreign currency market conditions, as well as the investments we have made the last couple of years in our core business and our acquired businesses. I am pleased with our performance this year and remain optimistic about our long-term outlook."  

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without non-recurring items. This non-GAAP information presents the Company's financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 excluding the non-recurring transaction and transition expenses related to the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions. The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed in more detail toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. 

Summary of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP)

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Q3
2018

 

Q3

2017

Change

 

Q3 2018

 GAAP

Q3 2017
non-GAAP

Change

Net Sales

$263

$244

$19

$263

$244

$19

Gross Profit/
% of Sales

$115

43.9%

$105

43.1%

$10

80 bps

$115

43.9%

$106

43.4%

$9

50 bps

Operating Expenses

$105

$99

$6

$105

$96

$9

Pre-Tax Income

$11

$5

$6

$11

$8

$3

Income Tax Provision

$1

$1

$0

$1

$3

$2

Net Income

$10

$3

$7

$10

$5

$5

EPS

$0.10

$0.03

$0.07

$0.10

$0.05

$0.05

            

Q3 2018

Q3 2017

Change

 

Adj. EBITDA

$17

 

$13

 

$4

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $19 million (8%) to $263 million, compared to $244 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all major regions and all product categories except Woods. The decrease in Woods sales for the quarter was expected and is a result of the product launch timing for Woods in 2018 (on a year-to-date basis, net sales of Woods increased 4.8%). The increase in net sales is attributable to the continued strength of the Company's 2018 product line and brand momentum, the addition of the TravisMathew business, and improved market conditions.    

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's gross margin increased 80 basis points to 43.9% compared to 43.1% for the third quarter of 2017.  This increase was primarily driven by increased average selling prices, favorable product mix, and the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, offset slightly by higher product costs due to more technologically advanced products.

Operating expenses increased $6 million to $105 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $99 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business in 2018 as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales. 

Third quarter 2018 earnings per share increased $0.07 (233%) to $0.10, compared to $0.03 for the third quarter of 2017.  On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 third quarter earnings per share was $0.05, which excludes $0.02 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 are the result of the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, improved gross margins, operating expense leverage, and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017. 

Summary of First Nine Months 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the first nine months of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP)

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Q3 YTD
2018

 

Q3 YTD

2017

Change

 

Q3 YTD
2018 GAAP

Q3 YTD
2017 non-
GAAP

Change

Net Sales

$1,062

$857

$205

$1,062

$857

$205

Gross Profit/
% of Sales

$508

47.9%

$401

46.8%

$107

110 bps

$508

47.9%

$402

46.9%

$106

100 bps

Operating Expenses

$337

$301

$36

$337

$293

$44

Pre-Tax Income

$169

$91

$78

$169

$101

$68

Income Tax Provision

$36

$31

$5

$36

$34

$2

Net Income

$133

$60

$73

$133

$67

$66

EPS

$1.37

$0.62

$0.75

$1.37

$0.69

$0.68

            

Q3 YTD 2018

Q3 YTD 2017

Change

 

Adj. EBITDA

$188

 

$115

 

$73

For the first nine months of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $205 million (24%) to a record $1,062 million, compared to $857 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all operating segments, all regions, and across all product categories. The increase in net sales is attributable to the strength of the Company's 2018 product line and continued brand momentum, a $16 million favorable impact resulting from changes in foreign currency rates, and improved market conditions. In addition, year to date net sales of gear and accessories increased significantly as a result of the Company's acquisition of TravisMathew in the third quarter of 2017. 

For the first nine months of 2018, the Company's gross margin increased 110 basis points to 47.9% compared to 46.8% for the first nine months of 2017.  This increase reflects an overall increase in average selling prices, the addition of the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, and the net favorable translation impact of changes in foreign currency rates, partially offset by higher product costs as more technology is incorporated into the new product line.

Operating expenses increased $36 million to $337 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $301 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business in 2018 as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales and continued investment in the core business. 

First nine months 2018 earnings per share increased $0.75 (121%) to $1.37, compared to $0.62 for the first nine months of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 first nine months earnings per share was $0.69, which excludes $0.07 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 reflect the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, improved gross margins, operating expense leverage, favorable foreign currency rates and hedging activities, and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017. 

Business Outlook for 2018

Basis for 2017 Non-GAAP ResultsIn order to make the 2018 guidance more comparable to 2017, as discussed above, the Company has presented 2017 results on a non-GAAP basis by excluding from 2017 the non-recurring expenses related to the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions ($0.07 per share for the full year). Furthermore, the Company excluded from full year 2017 earnings per share certain non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments that had a negative $0.04 per share impact on 2017 earnings per share.    

Full Year 2018

Given the Company's financial performance during the first nine months of 2018, the Company is increasing its full year 2018 financial guidance as follows:

Revised 2018

GAAP Estimate

Previous 2018

GAAP Estimate

2017

Non-GAAP
 Results

Net Sales

$1,230 - $1,240 million

$1,210 - $1,225 million

$1,049 million

Gross Margins

46.8%

46.8%

46.0%

Operating Expenses

$447 million

$445 million

$393 million

Earnings Per Share

$1.01 - $1.05

$0.95 - $1.00

$0.53

The Company's revised 2018 net sales estimate of $1,230 million - $1,240 million represents an increase of $15 million - $20 million over its prior estimate.  This would result in net sales growth of 17% - 18% in 2018 compared to 2017.  The estimated incremental sales growth compared to previous estimates is expected to be driven by further increases in the core business (currently estimated at 12-13% full year sales growth compared to 2017).  The increases in core business are expected to be driven by the Rogue line of woods and irons, the new Chrome Soft golf balls, including continued success of the Truvis golf balls, and continued healthy market conditions.  As a result of an overall strengthening of foreign currencies during the first half of 2018, the Company currently estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will positively impact 2018 full year net sales by approximately $14 million, consistent with previous guidance.  

The Company estimates that its 2018 operating expenses will increase $2 million compared to prior estimates. Variable expenses related to higher sales are causing the increase.  The Company continues to realize operating expense leverage as the top line increases. 

The Company increased its GAAP earnings per share guidance to $1.01 - $1.05 primarily due to the projected increase in net sales, operating expense leverage, and a lower estimated tax rate. The Company's 2018 earnings per share estimates currently assume a tax rate of approximately 21.0% and a base of 97 million shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PDT today to discuss the Company's financial results, outlook and business. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, and to access the Company's presentation materials, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call ends, and will remain available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.  The replay may be accessed through the Internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/.

Non-GAAP Information

The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").  To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:

Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period.  This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. Dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.  

Adjusted EBITDA.  The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses.

Other Adjustments. The Company presents certain of its financial results (i) excluding the 2017 non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses and (ii) excluding the 2017 non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments.

In addition, the Company has included in the schedules to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.  The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies.  Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business without regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, performance or prospects, including statements relating to the Company's estimated 2018 sales, gross margins, operating expenses, and earnings per share (or related tax rate and share count), future industry or market conditions, and the assumed benefits to be derived from investments in the Company's core business or the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including unanticipated delays, difficulties or increased costs in integrating the acquired OGIO and TravisMathew businesses or implementing the Company's growth strategy generally; any changes in U.S. trade, tax or other policies, including impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or restrictions on imports or an increase in import tariffs; consumer acceptance of and demand for the Company's products; the level of promotional activity in the marketplace; unfavorable weather conditions; future consumer discretionary purchasing activity, which can be significantly adversely affected by unfavorable economic or market conditions; future retailer purchasing activity, which can be significantly negatively affected by adverse industry conditions and overall retail inventory levels; and future changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the degree of effectiveness of the Company's hedging programs. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties, including continued compliance with the terms of the Company's credit facilities; delays, difficulties or increased costs in the supply of components or commodities needed to manufacture the Company's products or in manufacturing the Company's products; the ability to secure professional tour player endorsements at reasonable costs; any rule changes or other actions taken by the USGA or other golf association that could have an adverse impact upon demand or supply of the Company's products; a decrease in participation levels in golf; and the effect of terrorist activity, armed conflict, natural disasters or pandemic diseases on the economy generally, on the level of demand for the Company's products or on the Company's ability to manage its supply and delivery logistics in such an environment. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, the golf industry, and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Callaway Golf
Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO and TravisMathew brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, and www.travismathew.com.

Contacts:

Brian Lynch

Patrick Burke

(760) 931-1771

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,821

$

85,674

Accounts receivable, net

130,033

94,725

Inventories

237,472

262,486

Other current assets

34,790

23,099

Total current assets

473,116

465,984

Property, plant and equipment, net

82,074

70,227

Intangible assets, net

281,064

282,187

Deferred taxes, net

65,045

91,398

Investment in golf-related ventures

70,777

70,495

Other assets

10,625

10,866

Total assets

$

982,701

$

991,157

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

142,661

$

176,127

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

38,425

40,173

Asset-based credit facilities

4,300

87,755

Accrued warranty expense

8,532

6,657

Other current liabilities

2,400

2,367

Income tax liability

10,827

1,295

Total current liabilities

207,145

314,374

Long-term liabilities

15,792

17,408

Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity

750,727

649,631

Non-controlling interest in consolidated entity

9,037

9,744

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

982,701

$

991,157

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Net sales

$

262,654

$

243,604

Cost of sales

147,415

138,702

Gross profit

115,239

104,902

Operating expenses:

Selling

68,605

65,754

General and administrative

26,706

23,957

Research and development

9,229

9,154

Total operating expenses

104,540

98,865

Income from operations

10,699

6,037

Other income (expense), net

376

(1,462)

Income before income taxes

11,075

4,575

Income tax provision

1,335

1,486

Net income

9,740

3,089

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

223

29

Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company

$

9,517

$

3,060

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.10

$

0.03

Diluted

$

0.10

$

0.03

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

94,477

94,450

Diluted

97,320

96,879

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

Net sales

$

1,062,156

$

857,079

Cost of sales

553,758

456,297

Gross profit

508,398

400,782

Operating expenses:

Selling

234,826

205,618

General and administrative

73,008

68,976

Research and development

29,561

26,899

Total operating expenses

337,395

301,493

Income from operations

171,003

99,289

Other expense, net

(1,797)

(8,104)

Income before income taxes

169,206

91,185

Income tax provision

35,801

30,742

Net income

133,405

60,443

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

166

251

Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company

$

133,239

$

60,192

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$1.41

$0.64

Diluted

$1.37

$0.62

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

94,605

94,246

Diluted

97,076

96,343

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

133,405

$

60,443

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

   Depreciation and amortization

14,762

12,806

   Inventory step-up

1,701

   Deferred taxes, net

30,123

32,586

   Non-cash share-based compensation

9,975

9,583

   (Gain)/loss on disposal of long-lived assets

(30)

1,035

   Unrealized (gains)/losses on foreign currency hedges

(1,138)

1,373

Changes in assets and liabilities

(66,198)

(8,742)

Net cash provided by operating activities

120,899

110,785

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(26,103)

(16,846)

Investments in golf related ventures

(282)

(1,499)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(181,824)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

43

560

Net cash used in investing activities

(26,342)

(199,609)

Cash flows from financing activities:

(Repayments of) proceeds from credit facilities, net

(83,455)

58,652

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,632)

Exercise of stock options

1,636

4,205

Dividends paid, net

(2,841)

(2,827)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(22,373)

(16,479)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(821)

(974)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(109,486)

42,577

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

76

2,293

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(14,853)

(43,954)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

85,674

125,975

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

70,821

$

82,021

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Net Sales by Product Category

Net Sales by Product Category

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Growth/(Decline)

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

vs. 2017(1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

vs. 2017(1)

2018

2017

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2018

2017

Dollars

Percent

Percent

Net sales:

Woods

$

52,420

$

65,846

$

(13,426)

-20.4%

-20.0%

$

275,180

$

262,697

$

12,483

4.8%

2.9%

Irons

65,098

60,830

4,268

7.0%

7.6%

271,366

202,126

69,240

34.3%

32.4%

Putters

24,878

19,437

5,441

28.0%

28.2%

86,093

71,172

14,921

21.0%

18.4%

Golf balls

44,661

39,071

5,590

14.3%

14.8%

165,465

136,062

29,403

21.6%

20.3%

Gear/Accessories/Other

75,597

58,420

17,177

29.4%

29.9%

264,052

185,022

79,030

42.7%

40.9%

$

262,654

$

243,604

$

19,050

7.8%

8.3%

$

1,062,156

$

857,079

$

205,077

23.9%

22.1%

(1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.

Net Sales by Region

Net Sales by Region

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Growth/(Decline)

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

vs. 2017(1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

vs. 2017(1)

2018

2017

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2018

2017(2)

Dollars

Percent

Percent

Net Sales

United States

$

142,048

$

123,817

$

18,231

14.7%

14.7%

$

608,768

$

470,335

$

138,433

29.4%

29.4%

Europe

33,086

32,470

616

1.9%

3.1%

130,613

119,999

10,614

8.8%

2.4%

Japan

54,434

53,062

1,372

2.6%

3.0%

183,375

147,472

35,903

24.3%

21.5%

Rest of Asia

20,878

20,384

494

2.4%

2.0%

78,712

62,952

15,760

25.0%

20.6%

Other foreign countries

12,208

13,871

(1,663)

-12.0%

-7.6%

60,688

56,321

4,367

7.8%

6.4%

$

262,654

$

243,604

$

19,050

7.8%

8.3%

$

1,062,156

$

857,079

$

205,077

23.9%

22.1%

(1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.

(2) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation of regional sales related to OGIO-branded products.

Operating Segment Information

Operating Segment Information

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Growth/(Decline)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

2018

2017

Dollars

Percent

2018

2017

Dollars

Percent

Net Sales

Golf Club

$

142,396

$

146,113

$

(3,717)

-2.5%

$

632,639

$

535,995

$

96,644

18.0%

Golf Ball

44,661

39,071

5,590

14.3%

165,465

136,062

29,403

21.6%

Gear/Accessories/Other

75,597

58,420

17,177

29.4%

264,052

185,022

79,030

42.7%

$

262,654

$

243,604

$

19,050

7.8%

$

1,062,156

$

857,079

$

205,077

23.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes:

Golf clubs

$

13,587

$

10,420

$

3,167

30.4%

$

130,925

$

83,818

$

47,107

56.2%

Golf balls

4,201

5,040

(839)

-16.6%

30,014

27,500

2,514

9.1%

Gear/Accessories/Other

8,482

6,420

2,062

32.1%

52,888

27,916

24,972

89.5%

Reconciling items(1)

(15,195)

(17,305)

2,110

-12.2%

(44,621)

(48,049)

3,428

7.1%

$

11,075

$

4,575

$

6,500

142.1%

$

169,206

$

91,185

$

78,021

85.6%

(1) Represents corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

Supplemental Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

As
Reported

As
Reported

Acquisition Costs(1)

Non-
GAAP

Net sales

$

262,654

$

243,604

$

$

243,604

Gross profit

115,239

104,902

(798)

105,700

% of sales

43.9

%

43.1

%

43.4

%

Operating expenses

104,540

98,865

2,579

96,286

Income (loss) from operations

10,699

6,037

(3,377)

9,414

Other income (expense), net

376

(1,462)

(1,462)

Income (loss) before income taxes

11,075

4,575

(3,377)

7,952

Income tax provision (benefit)

1,335

1,486

(1,134)

2,620

Net income (loss)

9,740

3,089

(2,243)

5,332

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

223

29

29

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company

$

9,517

$

3,060

$

(2,243)

$

5,303

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

$

0.10

$

0.03

$

(0.02)

$

0.05

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

97,320

96,879

96,879

96,879

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017 and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

As
Reported

As
Reported

Acquisition Costs(1)

Non-
GAAP

Net sales

$

1,062,156

$

857,079

$

$

857,079

Gross profit

508,398

400,782

(798)

401,580

% of sales

47.9

%

46.8

%

46.9

%

Operating expenses

337,395

301,493

8,789

292,704

Income (loss) from operations

171,003

99,289

(9,587)

108,876

Other expense, net

(1,797)

(8,104)

(8,104)

Income (loss) before income taxes

169,206

91,185

(9,587)

100,772

Income tax provision (benefit)

35,801

30,742

(3,232)

33,974

Net income (loss)

133,405

60,443

(6,355)

66,798

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

166

251

251

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company

$

133,239

$

60,192

$

(6,355)

$

66,547

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

$

1.37

$

0.62

$

(0.07)

$

0.69

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

97,076

96,343

96,343

96,343

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017 and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

2018 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

2017 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

2017

2018

2018

2018

Total

2016

2017

2017

2017

Total

Net income (loss)

$

(19,386)

$

62,855

$

60,867

$

9,517

$

113,853

$

123,271

$

25,689

$

31,443

$

3,060

$

183,463

Interest expense, net

2,004

1,528

1,661

1,056

6,249

348

715

550

642

2,255

Income tax provision (benefit)

(4,354)

17,219

17,247

1,335

31,447

(137,193)

13,206

16,050

1,486

(106,451)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,799

4,737

5,029

4,996

19,561

4,045

4,319

4,178

4,309

16,851

EBITDA

$

(16,937)

$

86,339

$

84,804

$

16,904

$

171,110

$

(9,529)

$

43,929

$

52,221

$

9,497

$

96,118

Ogio & TravisMathew acquisition costs

1,677

1,677

3,956

2,254

3,377

9,587

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(15,260)

$

86,339

$

84,804

$

16,904

$

172,787

$

(9,529)

$

47,885

$

54,475

$

12,874

$

105,705

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Third Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2017

Total As
Reported

Acquisition Costs(1)

Non-Cash

Tax
Adjustment(2)

Non-GAAP

Net sales

$

1,048,736

$

$

$

1,048,736

Gross profit

480,448

(2,439)

482,887

% of sales

45.8

%

46.0

%

Operating expenses

401,611

8,825

392,786

Income (loss) from operations

78,837

(11,264)

90,101

Other expense, net

(10,782)

(10,782)

Income (loss) before income taxes

68,055

(11,264)

79,319

Income tax provision (benefit)

26,388

(4,118)

3,394

27,112

Net income (loss)

41,667

(7,146)

(3,394)

52,207

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

861

861

Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company

$

40,806

$

(7,146)

$

(3,394)

$

51,346

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

$0.42

($0.07)

($0.04)

$

0.53

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

96,577

96,577

96,577

96,577

(1)  Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017, and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017.

(2)  Represents approximately $7.5 million of non-recurring income tax expense resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, partially offset by a non-recurring benefit of approximately $4.1 million related to the revaluation of taxes on intercompany transactions, resulting from the 2016 release of the valuation allowance against the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets.

