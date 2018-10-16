Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2018; Callaway Increases Full Year Net Sales And Earnings Guidance

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today its third quarter 2018 financial results and increased its full year 2018 net sales and earnings guidance.

In the third quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, the Company's net sales increased $19 million (8%) to $263 million, a record for the third quarter. The continued net sales growth was led by increases in Gear, Accessories and Other (29%), Putters (28%), Balls (14%), and Irons (7%). In addition to this sales growth, the Company also significantly improved its profitability, including a 77% increase in income from operations as compared to the third quarter 2017.

As a result of this better than expected quarter, the Company increased its full year sales guidance by $15 million - $20 million to $1,230 million - $1,240 million as compared to prior guidance of $1,210 million - $1,225 million. The Company also increased its full year 2018 earnings per share guidance to $1.01 - $1.05 compared to prior guidance of $0.95 - $1.00.

"The third quarter results continue what has been a tremendous year for Callaway," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway Golf Company. "All major regions and product categories continue to perform at a high level, including our TravisMathew business which we acquired in August 2017. On a year-to-date basis, our net sales increased $205 million (24%) to $1,062 million, a record for the Company, while gross margins increased 110 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA increased $73 million or 63% compared to the same period in 2017. This is a result of the continued strength across our entire product line, favorable industry conditions, and in the first half of the year favorable foreign currency market conditions, as well as the investments we have made the last couple of years in our core business and our acquired businesses. I am pleased with our performance this year and remain optimistic about our long-term outlook."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without non-recurring items. This non-GAAP information presents the Company's financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 excluding the non-recurring transaction and transition expenses related to the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions. The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed in more detail toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Summary of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP) NON-GAAP PRESENTATION Q3

2018 Q3 2017 Change Q3 2018 GAAP Q3 2017

non-GAAP Change Net Sales $263 $244 $19 $263 $244 $19 Gross Profit/

% of Sales $115 43.9% $105 43.1% $10 80 bps $115 43.9% $106 43.4% $9 50 bps Operating Expenses $105 $99 $6 $105 $96 $9 Pre-Tax Income $11 $5 $6 $11 $8 $3 Income Tax Provision $1 $1 $0 $1 $3 $2 Net Income $10 $3 $7 $10 $5 $5 EPS $0.10 $0.03 $0.07 $0.10 $0.05 $0.05

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change Adj. EBITDA $17 $13 $4

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $19 million (8%) to $263 million, compared to $244 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all major regions and all product categories except Woods. The decrease in Woods sales for the quarter was expected and is a result of the product launch timing for Woods in 2018 (on a year-to-date basis, net sales of Woods increased 4.8%). The increase in net sales is attributable to the continued strength of the Company's 2018 product line and brand momentum, the addition of the TravisMathew business, and improved market conditions.

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's gross margin increased 80 basis points to 43.9% compared to 43.1% for the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily driven by increased average selling prices, favorable product mix, and the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, offset slightly by higher product costs due to more technologically advanced products.

Operating expenses increased $6 million to $105 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $99 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business in 2018 as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales.

Third quarter 2018 earnings per share increased $0.07 (233%) to $0.10, compared to $0.03 for the third quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 third quarter earnings per share was $0.05, which excludes $0.02 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 are the result of the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, improved gross margins, operating expense leverage, and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017.

Summary of First Nine Months 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the first nine months of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP) NON-GAAP PRESENTATION Q3 YTD

2018 Q3 YTD 2017 Change Q3 YTD

2018 GAAP Q3 YTD

2017 non-

GAAP Change Net Sales $1,062 $857 $205 $1,062 $857 $205 Gross Profit/

% of Sales $508 47.9% $401 46.8% $107 110 bps $508 47.9% $402 46.9% $106 100 bps Operating Expenses $337 $301 $36 $337 $293 $44 Pre-Tax Income $169 $91 $78 $169 $101 $68 Income Tax Provision $36 $31 $5 $36 $34 $2 Net Income $133 $60 $73 $133 $67 $66 EPS $1.37 $0.62 $0.75 $1.37 $0.69 $0.68

Q3 YTD 2018 Q3 YTD 2017 Change Adj. EBITDA $188 $115 $73

For the first nine months of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $205 million (24%) to a record $1,062 million, compared to $857 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all operating segments, all regions, and across all product categories. The increase in net sales is attributable to the strength of the Company's 2018 product line and continued brand momentum, a $16 million favorable impact resulting from changes in foreign currency rates, and improved market conditions. In addition, year to date net sales of gear and accessories increased significantly as a result of the Company's acquisition of TravisMathew in the third quarter of 2017.

For the first nine months of 2018, the Company's gross margin increased 110 basis points to 47.9% compared to 46.8% for the first nine months of 2017. This increase reflects an overall increase in average selling prices, the addition of the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, and the net favorable translation impact of changes in foreign currency rates, partially offset by higher product costs as more technology is incorporated into the new product line.

Operating expenses increased $36 million to $337 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $301 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business in 2018 as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales and continued investment in the core business.

First nine months 2018 earnings per share increased $0.75 (121%) to $1.37, compared to $0.62 for the first nine months of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 first nine months earnings per share was $0.69, which excludes $0.07 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 reflect the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, improved gross margins, operating expense leverage, favorable foreign currency rates and hedging activities, and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017.

Business Outlook for 2018

Basis for 2017 Non-GAAP Results . In order to make the 2018 guidance more comparable to 2017, as discussed above, the Company has presented 2017 results on a non-GAAP basis by excluding from 2017 the non-recurring expenses related to the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions ($0.07 per share for the full year). Furthermore, the Company excluded from full year 2017 earnings per share certain non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments that had a negative $0.04 per share impact on 2017 earnings per share.

Full Year 2018

Given the Company's financial performance during the first nine months of 2018, the Company is increasing its full year 2018 financial guidance as follows:

Revised 2018 GAAP Estimate Previous 2018 GAAP Estimate 2017 Non-GAAP

Results Net Sales $1,230 - $1,240 million $1,210 - $1,225 million $1,049 million Gross Margins 46.8% 46.8% 46.0% Operating Expenses $447 million $445 million $393 million Earnings Per Share $1.01 - $1.05 $0.95 - $1.00 $0.53

The Company's revised 2018 net sales estimate of $1,230 million - $1,240 million represents an increase of $15 million - $20 million over its prior estimate. This would result in net sales growth of 17% - 18% in 2018 compared to 2017. The estimated incremental sales growth compared to previous estimates is expected to be driven by further increases in the core business (currently estimated at 12-13% full year sales growth compared to 2017). The increases in core business are expected to be driven by the Rogue line of woods and irons, the new Chrome Soft golf balls, including continued success of the Truvis golf balls, and continued healthy market conditions. As a result of an overall strengthening of foreign currencies during the first half of 2018, the Company currently estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will positively impact 2018 full year net sales by approximately $14 million, consistent with previous guidance.

The Company estimates that its 2018 operating expenses will increase $2 million compared to prior estimates. Variable expenses related to higher sales are causing the increase. The Company continues to realize operating expense leverage as the top line increases.

The Company increased its GAAP earnings per share guidance to $1.01 - $1.05 primarily due to the projected increase in net sales, operating expense leverage, and a lower estimated tax rate. The Company's 2018 earnings per share estimates currently assume a tax rate of approximately 21.0% and a base of 97 million shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PDT today to discuss the Company's financial results, outlook and business. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, and to access the Company's presentation materials, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call ends, and will remain available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The replay may be accessed through the Internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/.

Non-GAAP Information

The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:

Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. Dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses.

Other Adjustments. The Company presents certain of its financial results (i) excluding the 2017 non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses and (ii) excluding the 2017 non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments.

In addition, the Company has included in the schedules to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies. Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business without regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, performance or prospects, including statements relating to the Company's estimated 2018 sales, gross margins, operating expenses, and earnings per share (or related tax rate and share count), future industry or market conditions, and the assumed benefits to be derived from investments in the Company's core business or the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including unanticipated delays, difficulties or increased costs in integrating the acquired OGIO and TravisMathew businesses or implementing the Company's growth strategy generally; any changes in U.S. trade, tax or other policies, including impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or restrictions on imports or an increase in import tariffs; consumer acceptance of and demand for the Company's products; the level of promotional activity in the marketplace; unfavorable weather conditions; future consumer discretionary purchasing activity, which can be significantly adversely affected by unfavorable economic or market conditions; future retailer purchasing activity, which can be significantly negatively affected by adverse industry conditions and overall retail inventory levels; and future changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the degree of effectiveness of the Company's hedging programs. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties, including continued compliance with the terms of the Company's credit facilities; delays, difficulties or increased costs in the supply of components or commodities needed to manufacture the Company's products or in manufacturing the Company's products; the ability to secure professional tour player endorsements at reasonable costs; any rule changes or other actions taken by the USGA or other golf association that could have an adverse impact upon demand or supply of the Company's products; a decrease in participation levels in golf; and the effect of terrorist activity, armed conflict, natural disasters or pandemic diseases on the economy generally, on the level of demand for the Company's products or on the Company's ability to manage its supply and delivery logistics in such an environment. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, the golf industry, and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Callaway Golf

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO and TravisMathew brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, and www.travismathew.com.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,821 $ 85,674 Accounts receivable, net 130,033 94,725 Inventories 237,472 262,486 Other current assets 34,790 23,099 Total current assets 473,116 465,984 Property, plant and equipment, net 82,074 70,227 Intangible assets, net 281,064 282,187 Deferred taxes, net 65,045 91,398 Investment in golf-related ventures 70,777 70,495 Other assets 10,625 10,866 Total assets $ 982,701 $ 991,157 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 142,661 $ 176,127 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 38,425 40,173 Asset-based credit facilities 4,300 87,755 Accrued warranty expense 8,532 6,657 Other current liabilities 2,400 2,367 Income tax liability 10,827 1,295 Total current liabilities 207,145 314,374 Long-term liabilities 15,792 17,408 Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity 750,727 649,631 Non-controlling interest in consolidated entity 9,037 9,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 982,701 $ 991,157

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 262,654 $ 243,604 Cost of sales 147,415 138,702 Gross profit 115,239 104,902 Operating expenses: Selling 68,605 65,754 General and administrative 26,706 23,957 Research and development 9,229 9,154 Total operating expenses 104,540 98,865 Income from operations 10,699 6,037 Other income (expense), net 376 (1,462) Income before income taxes 11,075 4,575 Income tax provision 1,335 1,486 Net income 9,740 3,089 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 223 29 Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 9,517 $ 3,060 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 94,477 94,450 Diluted 97,320 96,879 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 1,062,156 $ 857,079 Cost of sales 553,758 456,297 Gross profit 508,398 400,782 Operating expenses: Selling 234,826 205,618 General and administrative 73,008 68,976 Research and development 29,561 26,899 Total operating expenses 337,395 301,493 Income from operations 171,003 99,289 Other expense, net (1,797) (8,104) Income before income taxes 169,206 91,185 Income tax provision 35,801 30,742 Net income 133,405 60,443 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 166 251 Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 133,239 $ 60,192 Earnings per common share: Basic $1.41 $0.64 Diluted $1.37 $0.62 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 94,605 94,246 Diluted 97,076 96,343

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 133,405 $ 60,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,762 12,806 Inventory step-up — 1,701 Deferred taxes, net 30,123 32,586 Non-cash share-based compensation 9,975 9,583 (Gain)/loss on disposal of long-lived assets (30) 1,035 Unrealized (gains)/losses on foreign currency hedges (1,138) 1,373 Changes in assets and liabilities (66,198) (8,742) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,899 110,785 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (26,103) (16,846) Investments in golf related ventures (282) (1,499) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (181,824) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 43 560 Net cash used in investing activities (26,342) (199,609) Cash flows from financing activities: (Repayments of) proceeds from credit facilities, net (83,455) 58,652 Repayments of long-term debt (1,632) — Exercise of stock options 1,636 4,205 Dividends paid, net (2,841) (2,827) Acquisition of treasury stock (22,373) (16,479) Distributions to non-controlling interests (821) (974) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (109,486) 42,577 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 76 2,293 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,853) (43,954) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,674 125,975 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 70,821 $ 82,021

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Net Sales by Product Category Net Sales by Product Category Three Months Ended September 30, Growth/(Decline) Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) Nine Months Ended September 30, Growth Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Percent 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Percent Net sales: Woods $ 52,420 $ 65,846 $ (13,426) -20.4% -20.0% $ 275,180 $ 262,697 $ 12,483 4.8% 2.9% Irons 65,098 60,830 4,268 7.0% 7.6% 271,366 202,126 69,240 34.3% 32.4% Putters 24,878 19,437 5,441 28.0% 28.2% 86,093 71,172 14,921 21.0% 18.4% Golf balls 44,661 39,071 5,590 14.3% 14.8% 165,465 136,062 29,403 21.6% 20.3% Gear/Accessories/Other 75,597 58,420 17,177 29.4% 29.9% 264,052 185,022 79,030 42.7% 40.9% $ 262,654 $ 243,604 $ 19,050 7.8% 8.3% $ 1,062,156 $ 857,079 $ 205,077 23.9% 22.1% (1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. Net Sales by Region Net Sales by Region Three Months Ended September 30, Growth/(Decline) Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) Nine Months Ended September 30, Growth Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Percent 2018 2017(2) Dollars Percent Percent Net Sales United States $ 142,048 $ 123,817 $ 18,231 14.7% 14.7% $ 608,768 $ 470,335 $ 138,433 29.4% 29.4% Europe 33,086 32,470 616 1.9% 3.1% 130,613 119,999 10,614 8.8% 2.4% Japan 54,434 53,062 1,372 2.6% 3.0% 183,375 147,472 35,903 24.3% 21.5% Rest of Asia 20,878 20,384 494 2.4% 2.0% 78,712 62,952 15,760 25.0% 20.6% Other foreign countries 12,208 13,871 (1,663) -12.0% -7.6% 60,688 56,321 4,367 7.8% 6.4% $ 262,654 $ 243,604 $ 19,050 7.8% 8.3% $ 1,062,156 $ 857,079 $ 205,077 23.9% 22.1% (1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. (2) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation of regional sales related to OGIO-branded products. Operating Segment Information Operating Segment Information Three Months Ended September 30, Growth/(Decline) Nine Months Ended September 30, Growth 2018 2017 Dollars Percent 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Net Sales Golf Club $ 142,396 $ 146,113 $ (3,717) -2.5% $ 632,639 $ 535,995 $ 96,644 18.0% Golf Ball 44,661 39,071 5,590 14.3% 165,465 136,062 29,403 21.6% Gear/Accessories/Other 75,597 58,420 17,177 29.4% 264,052 185,022 79,030 42.7% $ 262,654 $ 243,604 $ 19,050 7.8% $ 1,062,156 $ 857,079 $ 205,077 23.9% Income (loss) before income taxes: Golf clubs $ 13,587 $ 10,420 $ 3,167 30.4% $ 130,925 $ 83,818 $ 47,107 56.2% Golf balls 4,201 5,040 (839) -16.6% 30,014 27,500 2,514 9.1% Gear/Accessories/Other 8,482 6,420 2,062 32.1% 52,888 27,916 24,972 89.5% Reconciling items(1) (15,195) (17,305) 2,110 -12.2% (44,621) (48,049) 3,428 7.1% $ 11,075 $ 4,575 $ 6,500 142.1% $ 169,206 $ 91,185 $ 78,021 85.6% (1) Represents corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Supplemental Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 As

Reported As

Reported Acquisition Costs(1) Non-

GAAP Net sales $ 262,654 $ 243,604 $ — $ 243,604 Gross profit 115,239 104,902 (798) 105,700 % of sales 43.9 % 43.1 % — 43.4 % Operating expenses 104,540 98,865 2,579 96,286 Income (loss) from operations 10,699 6,037 (3,377) 9,414 Other income (expense), net 376 (1,462) — (1,462) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,075 4,575 (3,377) 7,952 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,335 1,486 (1,134) 2,620 Net income (loss) 9,740 3,089 (2,243) 5,332 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 223 29 — 29 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 9,517 $ 3,060 $ (2,243) $ 5,303 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 97,320 96,879 96,879 96,879 (1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017 and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 As

Reported As

Reported Acquisition Costs(1) Non-

GAAP Net sales $ 1,062,156 $ 857,079 $ — $ 857,079 Gross profit 508,398 400,782 (798) 401,580 % of sales 47.9 % 46.8 % — 46.9 % Operating expenses 337,395 301,493 8,789 292,704 Income (loss) from operations 171,003 99,289 (9,587) 108,876 Other expense, net (1,797) (8,104) — (8,104) Income (loss) before income taxes 169,206 91,185 (9,587) 100,772 Income tax provision (benefit) 35,801 30,742 (3,232) 33,974 Net income (loss) 133,405 60,443 (6,355) 66,798 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 166 251 — 251 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 133,239 $ 60,192 $ (6,355) $ 66,547 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 1.37 $ 0.62 $ (0.07) $ 0.69 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 97,076 96,343 96,343 96,343 (1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017 and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2018 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA 2017 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, 2017 2018 2018 2018 Total 2016 2017 2017 2017 Total Net income (loss) $ (19,386) $ 62,855 $ 60,867 $ 9,517 $ 113,853 $ 123,271 $ 25,689 $ 31,443 $ 3,060 $ 183,463 Interest expense, net 2,004 1,528 1,661 1,056 6,249 348 715 550 642 2,255 Income tax provision (benefit) (4,354) 17,219 17,247 1,335 31,447 (137,193) 13,206 16,050 1,486 (106,451) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,799 4,737 5,029 4,996 19,561 4,045 4,319 4,178 4,309 16,851 EBITDA $ (16,937) $ 86,339 $ 84,804 $ 16,904 $ 171,110 $ (9,529) $ 43,929 $ 52,221 $ 9,497 $ 96,118 Ogio & TravisMathew acquisition costs 1,677 — — — 1,677 — 3,956 2,254 3,377 9,587 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,260) $ 86,339 $ 84,804 $ 16,904 $ 172,787 $ (9,529) $ 47,885 $ 54,475 $ 12,874 $ 105,705

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Third Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2017 Total As

Reported Acquisition Costs(1) Non-Cash Tax

Adjustment(2) Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,048,736 $ — $ — $ 1,048,736 Gross profit 480,448 (2,439) — 482,887 % of sales 45.8 % — — 46.0 % Operating expenses 401,611 8,825 — 392,786 Income (loss) from operations 78,837 (11,264) — 90,101 Other expense, net (10,782) — — (10,782) Income (loss) before income taxes 68,055 (11,264) — 79,319 Income tax provision (benefit) 26,388 (4,118) 3,394 27,112 Net income (loss) 41,667 (7,146) (3,394) 52,207 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 861 — — 861 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 40,806 $ (7,146) $ (3,394) $ 51,346 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $0.42 ($0.07) ($0.04) $ 0.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,577 96,577 96,577 96,577

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017, and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017. (2) Represents approximately $7.5 million of non-recurring income tax expense resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, partially offset by a non-recurring benefit of approximately $4.1 million related to the revaluation of taxes on intercompany transactions, resulting from the 2016 release of the valuation allowance against the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets.

