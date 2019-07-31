Callaway Golf Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its Common Stock. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2019.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

