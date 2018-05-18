Callaway Golf To Present At The B. Riley FBR Investor Conference In Santa Monica, California

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today that it will be presenting at the B. Riley FBR Investor Conference in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

The Company's presentation materials can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.callawaygolf.com.