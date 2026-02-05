CALLBOX LOGISTICS AND JMC GLOBAL JOIN FORCES TO EXPAND NATIONAL AND GLOBAL LOGISTICS CAPABILITIES

Combination Strengthens Service Offerings and Operational Reach

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Callbox Logistics announced the majority acquisition of JMC Global Concierge Logistics, a complementary logistics and freight services provider. Together, the companies form a more diversified logistics and supply chain platform with expanded capabilities and broader service coverage for customers.

The combination brings together Callbox's project-based logistics expertise with JMC's established freight and concierge logistics operations. Customers will benefit from a wider range of services, deeper operational resources, and the ability to support complex logistics needs across more markets and project types.

"This is an important step in the evolution of Callbox," said Dan Slaven, Co-Founding Partner at Silverado Interests. "By joining forces with JMC, we are expanding what we can offer customers while building a more scalable and resilient logistics platform."

Strategic Rationale

The transaction diversifies the combined customer base and service offerings, blending project driven logistics with freight and programmatic services. This balanced approach supports more consistent demand, reduces reliance on any single customer type, and positions the platform to serve both enterprise and project focused clients.

Platform Expansion and Growth

With a strong operational foundation in Texas and experience supporting some of the most demanding institutional owners and global brands in the market, the combined platform is positioned to expand into additional U.S. markets. Management will focus on deepening recurring and programmatic customer relationships, investing in scalable systems and operational rigor, and selectively pursuing growth opportunities aligned with long term platform quality.

"This combination allows us to operate with greater scale and flexibility," Slaven added. "Our shared focus on execution and customer service gives us a strong foundation for long term growth."

About Callbox Logistics

Callbox Logistics is a customer-focused commercial logistics firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company provides warehousing, delivery, and installation services for large scale commercial projects nationwide, serving clients across hospitality, real estate, retail, and commercial development.

About JMC Global

Founded in 2006, JMC Global Concierge Logistics is a Texas based provider of freight forwarding, warehousing, installation, and project management services. The company supports complex domestic and international logistics needs across multiple industries and maintains long standing relationships with enterprise and institutional clients.

SOURCE Callbox Logistics