Calldrip Partners with Santa Claus to Make the Holidays Even More Magical: Introducing "Text Santa"

Simply Text 601-KRINGLE (601) 574-6453 for a Free Festive Experience - Ensure your Wishlist's Up-to-Date

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calldrip, a leading provider of AI-powered sales enablement solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with none other than Santa Claus! This groundbreaking collaboration blends AI technology with the magic of the North Pole for "Text Santa," an AI tool that allows users to send text messages to Santa this holiday season.

Text Santa with Calldrip

"Partnering with Santa Claus is a dream come true for Calldrip," said Brock Jackson, COO of Calldrip. "We've always admired his global network and ability to handle product wishlists. Now, we're proud to enable people to connect with the magic of Santa Claus in a way that has never been possible before."

"Text Santa" isn't just a chatbot. With Text Santa, you can:

  • Send personalized text messages to Santa Claus: Share your Christmas wish with Santa and his elves.
  • Receive personalized responses from Santa: Each message is crafted by advanced AI technology to ensure a genuine and heartwarming experience.
  • Ask Questions: Have a question for Kris Kringle? Now you can get a quick, friendly response from the North Pole - instantly.

This unique tool harnesses the power of Calldrip's cutting-edge AI-powered virtual assistant to provide a real-time, interactive messaging experience for kids of all ages.

"Text Santa" is officially live and accessible to everyone who believes in the magic of Christmas. Share your holiday wish list, ask questions, and delight in a little holiday cheer. Join the conversation and start texting Santa at (601) 574-6453.

About Calldrip
For more than 10 years, Calldrip has helped businesses improve their sales by sparking the right conversation, at the right moment. Their comprehensive AI-powered conversational sales enablement software helps sales leaders with rapid lead response, call tracking, sales coaching, virtual sales assistants, business text messaging, and much more. The privately held, fast-growing company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit https://calldrip.com.

