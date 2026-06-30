Every prediction explained. Every outcome tracked. Every forecast held accountable.

LONDON, Jun 30, 2026 CALLED IT. launches "Prediction Intelligence" media model as prediction markets transform news industry

Independent media company positions itself at the intersection of forecasting, finance, technology and journalism

As prediction markets continue to move from niche communities into the mainstream, independent media company CALLED IT. is introducing what it believes is the next evolution of digital publishing: prediction intelligence.

For decades, media organisations have competed to answer one question: What happened? CALLED IT. believes the next generation of media will increasingly focus on a different question: What happens next?

Rather than reporting events after they occur, the company publishes daily predictions, tracks its forecasting performance publicly, and documents both successful and unsuccessful calls to create a transparent record of accuracy over time.

"Prediction intelligence represents a new category of media," said founder David Copeland. "As more people turn to probabilities instead of opinions, we believe audiences want forecasting that is transparent, measurable and accountable - not just commentary."

Prediction markets are entering the mainstream

Prediction markets have rapidly evolved from specialist online communities into an increasingly influential source of information for investors, analysts, journalists and sports fans.

Unlike traditional opinion polling, prediction markets aggregate the views of thousands of participants who put money or reputation behind their forecasts. Market prices effectively become continuously updated probabilities that reflect collective expectations about future events.

Research and industry analysis increasingly suggest that liquid prediction markets can provide highly accurate forecasts across elections, financial markets and major sporting events, prompting growing interest from both media and institutional audiences.

Building the media layer for prediction markets

As prediction markets expand, CALLED IT. believes the industry is facing the same challenge financial markets encountered decades ago: information alone isn't enough.

Markets generate data, but audiences need interpretation, context and storytelling.

Rather than operating as a trading platform, CALLED IT. serves as a media layer for the prediction economy, translating market signals into accessible analysis, daily forecasts and educational content that helps readers understand how probabilities are formed.

The company's editorial approach combines:

Daily predictions across sport, business and current affairs

A publicly available forecasting scorecard

Transparent performance tracking

Educational content explaining market probabilities and forecasting methods

The model reflects a broader industry trend in which prediction markets are becoming content ecosystems, where analysis, community engagement and trusted interpretation are as valuable as the underlying markets themselves.

Accountability as a competitive advantage

A defining feature of the emerging prediction intelligence sector is accountability.

Traditional pundits rarely publish long-term scorecards. Forecasts are made, forgotten and replaced by new opinions.

CALLED IT. has built its editorial model around the opposite principle: every prediction remains on the public record. Readers can evaluate forecasting performance over time rather than relying solely on reputation or credentials.

As audiences increasingly demand transparency, measurable forecasting accuracy may become one of the defining competitive advantages for modern media businesses.

A new information economy

The prediction market ecosystem is still in its early stages, but its supporting infrastructure is rapidly expanding.

Platforms create markets. Traders provide liquidity. Media companies interpret the signals.

CALLED IT. believes this emerging ecosystem represents a fundamental shift in how information is created and consumed—one built not around certainty, but around probability.

"In a world defined by rapid change, understanding what is likely to happen next may become one of the most valuable forms of media," Copeland added.

About CALLED IT.

CALLED IT. is an independent prediction intelligence media company that publishes daily forecasts, market analysis and educational content designed to help audiences better understand probability, prediction markets and future events. Through transparent performance tracking and public forecasting records, the company aims to bring greater accountability to predictive journalism.

SOURCE CALLED IT