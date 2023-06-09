Callen-Lorde Community Health Center Announces LGBTQ+ Healthcare Leader Patrick McGovern as CEO

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callen-Lorde's Board of Directors announced Patrick McGovern, an HIV, LGBTQ+ and community health veteran, as the health center's next CEO. 

"Patrick's years of advocacy for LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV has already helped Callen-Lorde's patients and advanced health equity and justice for our communities. His strategic vision and tactical experience have helped organizations grow their impact and their revenue," said Lanita Ward-Jones, Board Chair for Callen-Lorde. "Patrick has worked in partnership with LGBTQ+ and Black and Brown community leaders across the city for many years and has a deep understanding of and commitment to meeting the needs of our patients. I'm so excited for Callen-Lorde's next chapter."

"I'm so excited to be joining the Callen-Lorde team. My whole career has been dedicated to providing equitable care for those who mainstream healthcare systems neglect to understand. As a gay man, I know that the LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV know best how to take care of ourselves," said Patrick McGovern, Incoming CEO of Callen-Lorde. "Callen-Lorde's patients are our North Star–the whole organization's mission is dedicated to providing care by experts leading the field of LGBTQ+ and HIV healthcare. The potential to reach even more members of our community who need us is enormous. One of the things I look forward to working on with staff is expanding our access to the lifesaving work Callen-Lorde provides." 

Most recently McGovern was the Chief Operations and Strategy Officer at Amida Care, a nonprofit community health plan serving people living with HIV/AIDS; people who are experiencing homelessness; and people of transgender experience, regardless of HIV status. McGovern helped to found Amida Care in his role as CEO at Harlem United Community AIDS Center from 1999-2010. Between his time at Harlem United and Amida Care, McGovern was Vice President of Government Affairs at Gilead where his vision was to promote broad access to HIV testing nationwide. 

McGovern's first day is August 1. 

Callen-Lorde is the global leader in LGBTQ+ health care. Since the days of Stonewall, we have been transforming lives in LGBTQ+ communities through excellent comprehensive care, provided free of judgment and regardless of ability to pay. In addition, we continuously pioneer research, advocacy and education to drive positive change for LGBTQ+ people. We believe healthcare is a human right. To learn more about Callen-Lorde, visit callen-lorde.org

