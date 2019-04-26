Callen Schaub Goes Rouge With Solo Debut Exhibition "FAKE ART" Without A Gallery Behind Him - Defining What It Takes To Stand Out In The New York Art Market.
UNDER THE WING OF HIS AGENT THOMAS PIERCE, FOUNDER OF PIERCE MEIDA & ASSOCIATES
Apr 26, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian abstract painter Callen Schaub, most recognized for his unconventional techniques, will launch his New York debut solo exhibition to large crowds - FAKE ART Since '95 - at 393 Broadway, on Thursday, April 25th under the wing of Thomas Pierce founder PMA Media, PMA builds authentic audiences for brands and individuals. Thomas has proven to be a force to be reckoned with delivering an audience and record opening sales. The (invite only) OPENING VERNISSAGE EVENT was a big success. Guests enjoyed themed Grey Goose and Patron cocktails, and spin art inspired canapés, DJ Kieren Taylor (Socialista, Paul's Baby Grand), and Callen performed live creating a social media frenzy. The artist-directed popup exhibition is open to the public April 26th to April 29 with live performances every day. The program will include exciting live arena performances, art + merchandise (pop up shop) for purchase and an open-invitation to ponder the meaning and purpose of art. Collectors, families and kids are encouraged to attend public opening hours.
FAKE ART is Schaub's response is to the digital world of art criticism and his dedication to advocating freedom of expression and inclusivity. Schaub's colorful and free-wielding paintings seek to celebrate authenticity and imaginative freedom. The artist's work takes inspiration from the positivity expressed in the online community as well as responding artistically to the experience of being trolled.
Callen Schaub, Abstract Painter Goes Rouge, 'FAKE ART Since '95' NY Self funded Solo Debut Exhibition in Downtown Manhattan.
393 Broadway, New York NY 10013
EXHIBITION POP UP EXPERIENCE, April 26- April 28th, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Friday, April 26
12 noon - 8 p.m. LIVE PERFORMANCE 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
12 noon - 6 p.m. LIVE PERFORMANCE 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 28
12 noon - 6 p.m. LIVE PERFORMANCE 4 p.m.
The FAKE ART Since '95 artwork will be available for purchase onsite at 393 Broadway, New York NY 10013 and at www.callenschaub.com/
About Callen Schaub
Stemming from a diagnosis of dyslexia, a learning disability that primarily affects the skills involved in reading and spelling, Callen Schaub has harnessed his fascination to explore a more universal language, through live art demonstrations as a medium for self-expression. Focusing on the rawness of art, Schaub challenges traditional art-to-canvas painting with his bold, engaging and theatrical performances seeking to redefine how people appreciate and interpret 'art'.
Schaub has performed more than 120 live shows across Canada and over 10 solo exhibitions, charming audiences across North America with 'The Arena' — his portable studio comprised of self-made spin machines, pendulums and trapezes. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Schaub has been performing live trapeze, spin and pendulum paintings for nearly a decade.
