Callen Schaub Goes Rouge With Solo Debut Exhibition "FAKE ART" Without A Gallery Behind Him - Defining What It Takes To Stand Out In The New York Art Market.

FAKE ART is Schaub's response is to the digital world of art criticism and his dedication to advocating freedom of expression and inclusivity. Schaub's colorful and free-wielding paintings seek to celebrate authenticity and imaginative freedom. The artist's work takes inspiration from the positivity expressed in the online community as well as responding artistically to the experience of being trolled.

WHAT: Callen Schaub, Abstract Painter Goes Rouge, 'FAKE ART Since '95' NY Self funded Solo Debut Exhibition in Downtown. Manhattan.



WHERE: 393 Broadway, New York NY 10013



WHEN: EXHIBITION POP UP EXPERIENCE, April 26- April 28th, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.





OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Friday, April 26 12 noon - 8 p.m. LIVE PERFORMANCE 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 12 noon - 6 p.m. LIVE PERFORMANCE 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 12 noon - 6 p.m. LIVE PERFORMANCE 4 p.m.

The FAKE ART Since '95 artwork will be available for purchase onsite at 393 Broadway, New York NY 10013 and at www.callenschaub.com/



About Callen Schaub

Stemming from a diagnosis of dyslexia, a learning disability that primarily affects the skills involved in reading and spelling, Callen Schaub has harnessed his fascination to explore a more universal language, through live art demonstrations as a medium for self-expression. Focusing on the rawness of art, Schaub challenges traditional art-to-canvas painting with his bold, engaging and theatrical performances seeking to redefine how people appreciate and interpret 'art'.



Schaub has performed more than 120 live shows across Canada and over 10 solo exhibitions, charming audiences across North America with 'The Arena' — his portable studio comprised of self-made spin machines, pendulums and trapezes. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Schaub has been performing live trapeze, spin and pendulum paintings for nearly a decade.



PRESS ASSETS:

DOWNLOAD OPENING VERNISSAGE PHOTOS WITH LINK:

URL: https://patrickmcmullan.com/events/SCHAUB042419

Password: ver0419



For more information:

Website: www.callenschaub.com

Twitter: @callenschaubart

Instagram @callenschaub

Press assets: Media kit here



Contact:

Thomas Pierce

PMA Media

t.pierce@pma.media

917-775-0115

SOURCE Callen Schaub

Related Links

http://www.callenschaub.com

