CallforEntry Introduces Stories of Creative Connection

DENVER, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CallForEntry™ ( CaFÉ ™), an online application submission system designed for the arts sector to help organizations manage their call for entry processes, announces the launch of Stories of Creative Connection . A project of the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) , a U.S. Regional Arts Organization, CaFÉ was created in 2005 to make art opportunities available to all artists by offering arts organizations an affordable and easy-to-use submission platform. Since then, CaFÉ has worked with over 1,200 clients — from privately-owned art galleries to municipal public art programs, museums, and more — and is home to a community of over 145,000 active artists looking for opportunities daily. Stories of Creative Connection showcases the impact CaFÉ has made, specifically for rural organizations, by facilitating digital connections with artists worldwide.

Stories of Creative Connection highlights two rural arts organizations, Galesburg Community Arts Center and The Paseo Project. The Galesburg Community Arts Center, a small but influential arts organization serving a four to five-county region in rural west-central Illinois, was faced with the challenge of manually processing a high volume of entries. CaFÉ became a life-changing solution that allowed them to work more efficiently and attract artists from all over the country. Similarly, The Paseo Project, a nonprofit arts organization located in Taos, New Mexico, found CaFÉ instrumental in their efforts to easily manage applications and invite talented artists worldwide to connect with the local community. "[CaFÉ] has taken the chore of managing applications and artist communications from us," described Executive Director Matthew Thomas, "and the biggest benefit is getting our call out in front of new artists."

In addition to highlighting how CaFÉ helps organizations streamline their application processes and bring in new talent, Stories of Creative Connection demonstrates WESTAF's commitment to advocating for cultural equity by increasing opportunities, benefits, and resources for underrepresented communities. CaFÉ is just one of WESTAF's five web services created to support the arts, and these stories illustrate the power of technology to build capacity for rural organizations and bridge digital divides. The launch of Stories of Creative Connection aims to showcase CaFÉ as an essential tool for any kind of art organization looking to expand its reach, worry less about managing applications, and focus on its mission-critical work.

About WESTAF

WESTAF (Western States Arts Federation) is a regional nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to strengthening the financial, organizational, and policy infrastructure of the arts in the West. WESTAF assists state arts agencies, arts organizations, and artists in their quest to serve diverse audiences, enrich the lives of local communities, and provide access to the arts and arts education for all. Through innovative programming, advocacy, research, technology, and grantmaking, WESTAF encourages the creative advancement and preservation of the arts regionally and through a national network of customers and alliances.

About CallforEntry™

CallforEntry (CaFÉ) is an online application submission system that simplifies the call for entry process for arts organizations. It allows artists worldwide to apply and submit their work for exhibitions, competitions, grants, RFQs/RFPs, and various other art opportunities. Since 2005, CaFÉ has been committed to making art accessible to all through an affordable and user-friendly platform. It is driven by WESTAF's dedication to supporting and promoting creative expression while fostering vibrant networks within the arts sector.

