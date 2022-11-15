Calliditas' partner Everest Medicine's New Drug Application for Nefecon is accepted by the China NMPA

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the Chinese regulatory authority National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") has accepted Everest Medicines' (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest") New Drug Application ("NDA") for Nefecon. The acceptance brings Nefecon, approved and marketed in the U.S. under the name TARPEYO® and in the E.U. as Kinpeygo®, an important step closer to potentially becoming the first-ever approved therapeutic option indicated for primary IgAN treatment in China.

In December 2020, the NMPA recommended Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") for Nefecon for the treatment of IgAN. Chronic kidney disease is one of the most serious public health problems in China, where IgAN is estimated by Everest to affect around five million people.

"It is exciting that Everest's NDA has been accepted by the NMPA, providing a path forward to address the very significant patient population suffering from IgAN in China. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as we focus on bringing novel solutions to patients," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

In June 2019, Calliditas entered into a license agreement with Everest to develop and commercialize Nefecon in Greater China and Singapore in IgAN. This agreement was extended to include South Korea in March 2022.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, developed under the name Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO® and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name Kinpeygo®. Kinpeygo is being commercialized in the European Union Member States by Calliditas' partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

Forward-Looking Statements

