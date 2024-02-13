Calliditas provides patent update

News provided by

Calliditas Therapeutics

13 Feb, 2024, 11:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent no. 11896719, entitled "New Pharmaceutical Compositions, on January 24, 2024 with validity as of today, February 13, 2024.  This is Calliditas' second patent for TARPEYO in the United States, and provides product protection until 2043.

The patent covers a method of treating IgA nephropathy with a composition that encompasses TARPEYO® (budesonide) delayed release capsules, developed under the name "NEFECON®". Filing for listing in the Orange Book has thus been made.

Calliditas intends to file corresponding patent applications in additional territories around the world, including Europe and China.

"We are delighted with the additional product protection and longer runway until patent expiration with regards to TARPEYO and look forward to successful processes also in other geographies", said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 13, 2024 at 17:15 p.m. CET.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics

