Calliditas to participate in upcoming investor conferences

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced its management's participation in the following investor conferences:

The Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days Conference, which is being held in person April 3 at the Lotte New York Palace. Calliditas CEO Renee Aguiar-Lucander will participate in a company fireside chat and there will also be a KOL Panel regarding the evolution of IgA nephropathy treatment.

Details for both the IgA Nephropathy KOL panel and fireside chat at the Guggenheim conference are as follows:

KOL Panel: The Evolution of IgA Nephropathy Treatment: Embracing Change for Better Patient Outcomes

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 am ET / 2:00 pm CET

Calliditas Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET

The company will also hold 1x1 meetings with investors at both conferences.

