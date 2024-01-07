Calliditas to present at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that management will present at and participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Calliditas will present an update on the company at 7:30 am PT on Tuesday 9th January.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

