Calling All Attendees To Define And Discover What It Means To Co-Create With Canon At CES® 2020

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES® 2020 in Las Vegas, NV (Booth #16206), Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will demonstrate how its solutions and technology help visitors tap into their imagination and co-create imaging experiences worth bragging about. From dynamic runway shows to lighting installations, the Canon booth will host immersive activations to showcase the range and versatility of the company's solutions. Additionally, Canon's impressive, existing products, such as the RF lenses and IVY printers and instant camera printers, will be on display for attendees to test and try within the Canon booth.

Co-Create in New Environments

A feast for the eyes, attendees will have the opportunity to experience four activations in the Canon booth:

Journey of Light: Representing the journey of light through a Canon EOS M200 camera to capture content, attendees will see and capture vertical video of how light moves and refracts through space with the use of mirrors and euphoric lighting.

Representing the journey of light through a Canon EOS M200 camera to capture content, attendees will see and capture vertical video of how light moves and refracts through space with the use of mirrors and euphoric lighting. Gaming Studio: For gaming enthusiasts, attendees will have the opportunity to see a gamer in action as he or she livestreams through the EOS M200 and another livestreaming device for attendees to view the difference in image quality.

For gaming enthusiasts, attendees will have the opportunity to see a gamer in action as he or she livestreams through the EOS M200 and another livestreaming device for attendees to view the difference in image quality. Dynamic Runway Shows: Using dynamic lighting and artfully designed details, attendees will capture images and videos of energetic gymnastic performances as well as eye-catching fashion shows featuring "wearable art," showcasing a range of mind bending, imaginative compositions inspired by contemporary art and fashion designers on the runway.

Using dynamic lighting and artfully designed details, attendees will capture images and videos of energetic gymnastic performances as well as eye-catching fashion shows featuring "wearable art," showcasing a range of mind bending, imaginative compositions inspired by contemporary art and fashion designers on the runway. Portrait Studio: Learn how Canon can connect you with a professional photographer for all of your photography needs using the company's first photographer matching service, launching in January 2020 . After learning about the service, attendees will have the opportunity to have their headshots taken by one of Canon's professional photographers within the booth, helping guests to accomplish their best look with great image quality and complimentary lighting. Attendees can also upload their brand-new headshots to their online profiles as well as print in the in-booth Canon Print Lab.

Print your Co-Creation at the Print Lab

Don't forget to print out images of your headshot or images taken of our runway models at the Print Lab in the Canon booth. Attendees will have the opportunity to have one their headshots and one runway image automatically printed either on the impressive imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 Professional Photographic Inkjet Printer or one of the PIXMA TS8320 models.

