Calling All BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC To Claim Your Losses!

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTAI) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BioXcel securities between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/btai.

Case Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) that, as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) that the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) that the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/btai or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in BioXcel you have until September 5, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

