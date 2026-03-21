CALLING ALL BUILDERS, DREAMERS, AND REALITY-EXPANDERS

Unlikely Collaborators Drops Theme for Year 2 Game Jam

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is not just another Game Jam.

This is your chance to bend reality.

More than a Game Jam. This is a chance to expand reality. Unlikely Collaborators’ Year 2 Game Jam challenges creators to build games about awe, wonder, and identity. From March 21–April 7, developers will design experiences that shift perspective and explore what happens when we encounter something bigger than ourselves. Build boldly. Create meaning. Expand the Perception Box.

Unlikely Collaborators is back with its second annual Game Jam, and this year's Perception Box theme goes deeper than mechanics, deeper than story, straight into the code of how we experience being human.

In partnership with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), the IGDA Foundation, and the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund, we're throwing down a challenge:

Build a game about awe, wonder, and the expansion of identity.

Watch the theme introduction here.

From March 21 through April 7, U.S.-based teams will build original PC game prototypes that use play, perspective, and world-building to explore a powerful question: what happens to our sense of self when we encounter something larger than ourselves?

At the center of this year's theme is a simple but compelling idea: awe expands the "Perception Box." When people experience awe, their usual narratives, who they are, what they control, and what matters, begin to shift. For game developers, that opens the door to creating experiences that don't just entertain, but genuinely change how players see themselves and the world.

The Game Jam is open to developers of all experience levels, from first-time creators to seasoned teams. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate, connect with industry mentors, and bring bold, experimental ideas to life.

Key Dates:

January 27 – April 7 : Registration Open

: Registration Open March 21 (12 PM PT / 3 PM ET) : Theme Revealed

: Theme Revealed March 21 – April 7 : Game Jam Period

: Game Jam Period April 7 (11:59 PM PT) : Submissions Close

: Submissions Close April 27: Winners Announced

Prizes:

Winning teams will be selected by a panel of industry experts, with prizes awarded as follows:

1st Place : $5,000

: $5,000 2nd–6th Places: $1,000 each

Judging Criteria:

Submissions will be evaluated on:

Gameplay

Use of Theme

Graphics

Audio

Reviewer's Discretion

All entries must be original PC-based prototypes submitted via the official Itch.io Game Jam page.

Participants can also join the Game Jam Discord to find teammates and collaborate. In addition to developers, Unlikely Collaborators is seeking mentors and judges to support the event.

Last year's Game Jam produced standout projects such as Elio, Threads, and NeuroConvergence, showcasing the creativity and innovation that emerge when developers are given space to experiment and explore.

Whether joining solo or as part of a team, participants are encouraged to take risks, push boundaries, and create something meaningful that might even shift how players see themselves.

For more information, registration details, or to get involved as a mentor or judge, visit the official website.

About Unlikely Collaborators

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people see themselves and the world more clearly. Founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, the organization is built on the Perception Box™ framework, the understanding that our experiences, beliefs, fears, and physiology shape the lens through which we interpret reality. By becoming aware of that lens, we create more space for reflection, flexibility, and meaningful change.

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators