Calling All Canna-Bosses: Save the Date for This Summer's Economic Forum

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, look for the city of Greensboro to become a shade greener as movers and shakers from throughout the cannabis industry gather at the Koury Convention Center for three days of eye-opening talks.

Igniting its inaugural event with exciting speakers, the Cannabis Economic Forum aims to shine a light on the societal benefits of this expanding market while also creating a network of leaders who will work together to better serve communities through philanthropic endeavors. The event additionally exists as a resource to help businesses in the industry overcome the myriad obstacles impeding them at every stage of their operations.

Here's a glimpse of a few of the forward-thinking speakers who will be delivering talks from July 27 to the 29.

James Skorich - A patent attorney with the Nuclear Weapons Center in New Mexico , James Skorich provides legal support for various divisions of the United States Air Force. Prior to joining the military, during his years as a federal civil servant, he earned a living as a successful intellectual property attorney.

- A patent attorney with the Nuclear Weapons Center in , provides legal support for various divisions of the United States Air Force. Prior to joining the military, during his years as a federal civil servant, he earned a living as a successful intellectual property attorney. Kyra Reed - A brand innovator and social media maven, Kyra Reed is the mind behind MarKyr Cannabis, an industry-specific marketing agency serving growers, manufacturers, and software companies. She's also the founder of Women in Cannabis, a support group for the industry's women entrepreneurs.

- A brand innovator and social media maven, Kyra Reed is the mind behind MarKyr Cannabis, an industry-specific marketing agency serving growers, manufacturers, and software companies. She's also the founder of Women in Cannabis, a support group for the industry's women entrepreneurs. Jerred Kiloh - With nearly two decades of experience in the cannabis industry, Jerred Kiloh is now the president of the UCBA Trade Association, a group of collectives in Los Angeles working together to bring awareness about the cannabis industry to policy makers and residents throughout California .

- With nearly two decades of experience in the cannabis industry, Jerred Kiloh is now the president of the UCBA Trade Association, a group of collectives in Los Angeles working together to bring awareness about the cannabis industry to policy makers and residents throughout . Dr. Jordan Tishler - A Harvard -educated cannabis specialist, Dr. Tishler was trained in Internal Medicine and has years of experience as an Emergency Physician. He shares his unique perspective on cannabis with his patients at inhaleMD, who benefit from his knowledge, reason, and caring approach to treatment.

- A -educated cannabis specialist, Dr. Tishler was trained in Internal Medicine and has years of experience as an Emergency Physician. He shares his unique perspective on cannabis with his patients at inhaleMD, who benefit from his knowledge, reason, and caring approach to treatment. John Campo - John Campo is president of Sannabis Incorporated, an industrial producer of medical marijuana products in Colombia , South America. Sannabis works with the indigenous community in the Cauca Department of Colombia , the largest marijuana growing region in the country.

For individuals who are passionate about this industry and want to see meaningful change take place, the event will take place at the Koury Convention Center from July 27 to the 29 for the Cannabis Economic Forum. Attendees will hear educational talks about new technologies, issues of perception, and how to overcome ongoing government issues. Tickets are on sale now at cannaeconomicforum.com.

Can't swing a trip to Greensboro? No problem. Tune in to the live televised event to hear all the insights from today's game-changing thought leaders. Sign up for updates on our website.

About the Cannabis Economic Forum

The CEF exists to seek out the brightest, most influential individuals engaged in this new market and provide them with a venue to address concerns and nurture ideas. The aim is to create a body of leaders who will guide the industry toward a value-driven future rooted in social integration. Learn more at cannaeconomicforum.com.

