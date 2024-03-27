Calling All Cats, This One's For You: The SHEBA® Brand Is Giving Cats More of What They Want With A New Premium Cat Food Offering

"For cats, licking is a sign of bonding, and now the SHEBA brand has delivered the ultimate lick of gravy goodness that shows our feline friends just how much they're adored," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "Not only can cat parents feel confident feeding their adult cat a 100% complete and balanced meal but SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées are what cats love and deserve, helping to create more moments of affection."

The Gravy Race

At a time of year when brackets are top of mind for sports fans nationwide, the SHEBA brand is hosting the ultimate matchup cat lovers can get behind: The Gravy Race – a single-elimination tournament. The brand is enlisting some of the internet's most famous cats to go head-to-head to show just how much cats love new SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées; included are @waffles_the_cat, @my_boy_belarus, @cobythecat, @paquito_thecat_official, @venustwofacecat, @totally_tater, @umi.the.cat and @thatlittlepuff. Together with a combined reach of more than 55 million2, these cat contestants capture more attention than some of the most important sports tournaments broadcasted nationwide.

To help generate excitement for this fierce feline competition, the SHEBA brand has partnered with American sportscaster and cat lover, Ian Eagle, to call every lick and lap from the sidelines as the famous cats' race lick-by-lick to see whose love for gravy emerges as victorious.

"I've seen a lot of bracket-based competitions – especially this time of year – and this is like nothing I've seen before." Eagle explained. "The Gravy Race is a fun, lighthearted competition that both sports and cat lovers alike can root for, and this will be the second time in March I'm stepping in to call a must-watch tournament."

Now through April 2, cat parents across the country can get in the action by entering The Gravy Race Sweepstakes where one lucky winner will receive a $3,000 gift card, a one (1) year supply of SHEBA cat food and treats, including SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées and SHEBA branded swag3. To enter The Gravy Race Sweepstakes:

On TikTok: Reply to The Gravy Race trailer post with a video of your cat participating in their own gravy race or a video of your racer cat and include @SHEBABrand, #SHEBAGravyRace and #Sweepstakes in your reply.

On Instagram: Comment on The Gravy Race trailer post who of the eight famous felines will win The Gravy Race, including @SHEBABrandUS, #SHEBAGravyRace and #Sweepstakes in your comment, and don't forget to follow us.

For tips and tricks on how to film your gravy race at home, full sweepstakes details, official rules and eligibility restrictions, visit SHEBA.com/gravy-race. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Eligibility restrictions apply.

The Gravy Race, developed with creative agency AMV BBDO, celebrates the launch of the SHEBA brand's latest product innovation, SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées. The integrated marketing campaign launches with a 30-second teaser film, followed by the competition heats, semi and finals shared across Instagram and TikTok from the SHEBA brand and the cat contestants. The Gravy Race will be promoted across social and influencer channels, digital and social ads, and PR. The competition finals will appear on OOH screens and livestreamed from Times Square in New York City.

New SHEBA® GRAVY INDULGENCE™ Entrées are now available online or in-store at major retailers and pet stores nationwide. For more information on the brand's full portfolio of products, visit Sheba.com, or follow along The Gravy Race on Instagram and TikTok.

1 Compared to core SHEBA® PERFECT PORTIONS™ Cuts in Gravy

2 Combined reach includes cumulative followers across the influencers social channels

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+. Starts 3/27/24 12:01 a.m. ET; ends 4/2/24 11:59 a.m. ET. One (1) prize. Total ARV of prize: $5,000. Odds depend on no. of entries. Subject to full Official Rules available at https://www.sheba.com/gravy-race-sweepstakes-official-rules. Sponsor: Mars Petcare US, Inc.





