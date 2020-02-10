Calling All CBD (California Based Dairy) Fans; The World's First Dairy Dispensary Is Set To Launch In Los Angeles

TRACY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over cannabis, there's a wholesome new dispensary in town, doling out the original edibles: California Based Dairy (CBD). Real California Milk is reimagining the dairy and dispensary model with a one-of-a-kind California Dairy Dispensary pop-up event February 22nd on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in the heart of Venice, Calif.

The California Dairy Dispensary will highlight the natural, mood-enhancing properties of California dairy foods as represented by varieties of cheese, micro-dosed butters, flavor-infused yogurts and rolled ice cream – all the TLC with zero THC or cannabis. During the event, attendees also can speak with a knowledgeable dairy docent to discover the dairy variety that's right for them. It is everything expected from a traditional dispensary only in dairy form, tapping into dairy's place as the original mood-enhancer – wholesome, natural and legal in all 50 states.

"California based dairy foods, or CBD for short, not only taste delicious but are a natural way to enter a golden state of feeling everything from bliss to excitement," shared John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board. "A dispensary-inspired setting offers consumers an unexpected and unforgettable way to experience their favorite foods made with real milk produced on family dairy farms using the nation's most sustainable farming practices."

Consumers are invited to join Real California Milk on Saturday, February 22nd at 1108 Abbot Kinney Boulevard from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Space is limited, to secure a free spot visit: cadairydispensary.eventbrite.com.

Those unable to attend the event can easily find the natural, mood-enhancing properties of Real California dairy products at realcaliforniamilk.com/product-locator or by looking for the Real California Milk seal at retailers throughout the U.S. The Real California Milk seal means products are made with milk from family farms using the most sustainable farming practices in the nation.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families and is an agricultural marketing board focused on increasing demand for products made with nutritious, sustainable Real California Milk. The CMAB is currently celebrating 50 years promoting California dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE California Milk Advisory Board

Related Links

http://www.realcaliforniamilk.com

