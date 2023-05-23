Calling All Changemakers: Enter Your Inspiring Films in the Sundar Prize Film Festival

News provided by

Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society

23 May, 2023, 11:31 ET

SURREY, BC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Sundar Prize Film Festival is proud to announce its inaugural competition for filmmakers who use their art to create meaningful social impact. The festival seeks to recognize beautiful films that uplift our world through impactful and informative storytelling about social causes and issues. With over $10,000 CAD in cash prizes, the festival will award the Top 5 films in select categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Documentary, Best Short Film, Best Animation, and Best Student Film. The winners will be announced during the film festival, which will take place on June 15 and 16, 2024, at the Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall in Surrey, British Columbia.

Founded by Alex Sangha, an award-winning social worker and documentary film producer, and Vinay Giridhar, an award-winning director, editor, and visual artist, the Sundar Prize Film Festival is an initiative of Sher Vancouver, a registered charity in Canada that supports LGBTQ+ South Asians and their friends, families, and allies. The festival is also a proud member of the Film Festival Alliance, a collaborative global community for mission-driven film festivals.

Films with any theme are welcome, but the festival encourages filmmakers who showcase social justice issues, human rights, immigrants and refugees, Indigenous peoples, people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, vulnerable and marginalized peoples, environment and climate change, and educational films.

"The Sundar Prize Film Festival invites filmmakers to ignite change through their art. Celebrating films that empower and enlighten.  We are seeking visionary storytellers who tackle social issues head-on for a cinematic celebration of meaningful voices shaping our world," states Alex Sangha.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

The festival is now accepting film submissions, and shortlisted submissions will be submitted to a jury that will watch, rank, and score the films. Films released after December 1, 2020, are eligible for the cash prizes.

To submit your film, please visit https://filmfreeway.com/sundarprize

SOURCE Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society

