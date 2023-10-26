Calling All Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC To Claim Your Losses

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

26 Oct, 2023, 16:52 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) ("Schultze"), which merged with Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ("Clever Leaves") (NASDAQ: CLVR) on December 17, 2020. Investors who purchased Schultze and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/clvr.

Investigation Details:
The investigation concerns whether Schultze failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Schultze shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/clvr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

