Calling All Climate Organizations: Apply for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize by February 12 for a Chance to Win $50,000

News provided by

Global Warming Mitigation Project

09 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) is accepting applications for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize until February 12th, 2024 at 11:59 PM IDLW (UTC-12). Every year, the female-led nonprofit awards $50,000 each to 10 global climate initiatives that demonstrate the ability to reduce, replace, or remove greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Continue Reading

Applications are accepted from climate organizations anywhere in the world, regardless of size or status, and undergo a vetting process conducted by a diverse team of analysts and judges. Prize categories include energy, finance, carbon sinks, transport and mobility, and social and cultural pathways.

All applicants can access GWMP's interconnected programs that equip climate organizations with staffing support and an ecosystem of global partners for year-round visibility, relationship building, and growth. The newest addition to the organization's suite of programs, the Climate Impact Conduit, creates ongoing access to capital through an online open data platform for investors, philanthropists, and corporations.

"This year, I hope to see more applications in areas like transport and finance. These are critical climate sectors that aren't getting as much attention and enthusiasm as other industries like renewable energy and nature-based solutions," says Jacquelyn Francis, Founding Executive Director of GWMP.

Past winners and finalists of the Keeling Curve Prize are among the most impactful innovators in the climate space. Laureates have gone on to raise $1.37B after winning the prize, further demonstrating its impact and invaluable validation.

Since 2018, GWMP has awarded $1.75M to 60 nonprofits, for-profits, and startups, vetted more than 1,100 viable solutions, and grown one of the largest networks of global warming mitigators in the world.

20 finalists will be revealed in the spring of 2024 and the 10 winners will be announced in the summer.

Apply today for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize. 

SOURCE Global Warming Mitigation Project

Also from this source

THE GLOBAL WARMING MITIGATION PROJECT ANNOUNCES 2023 KEELING CURVE PRIZE WINNERS

THE GLOBAL WARMING MITIGATION PROJECT ANNOUNCES 2023 KEELING CURVE PRIZE WINNERS

On July 10, 2023 the Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) revealed the winners of the 2023 Keeling Curve Prize (KCP) at TED Countdown Summit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.