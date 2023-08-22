Calling All Crab Lovers! It's Time for the 22nd Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Angeles Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival, one of the country's most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature "Crabtastic event!" CrabFest celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of Washington State's Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children's activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.

Dungeness Crab Dinner

The festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 6-8, at the Port Angeles City Pier, the Gateway Center and Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor parking lot. Admission is free.

The Freshest Dungeness Crab

Eight tons of fresh Dungeness crab was served in 2022! The freshest crab available, pulled from the Strait of Juan de Fuca will once again be delivered to the plates of festival-goers under the 15,000 square foot First Fed Crab Central Tent. Whole crabs averaging two pounds will be served alongside locally-grown corn and cole slaw.

"We're encouraging festival-goers to purchase their crab dinner tickets online at crabfestival.org for the guaranteed 2022 price of $40.00, $25.00 for a half crab dinner," says CrabFest Executive Director Scott Nagel. "We will offer crab dinners for on-site purchase at market price, but the cost of seafood has impacted our planning, and there's a chance we won't have enough crab for on-site purchase throughout the weekend. Advance tickets guarantee your crab!"

Can't make the festival? Order online by Thursday, Oct. 5 at midnight and pick-up your chilled Dungeness crab dinner for warming at home for $40.00. Curbside pickup is available on Friday and Saturday from Noon – 6 p.m.

Food & Beverages

Throughout the grounds, 15 local and regional restaurants will serve everything from fresh Dungeness crab shooters to Caribbean Seafood Stew – more than 30 dishes! Meat and vegetarian dishes will also be available, along with wine, beer, and hard cider.

Live Music & More

Inaugural Field Hall Concerts

Enjoy an immersive musical experience inside the new Field Hall waterfront theatre. CrabFest dinner ticket holders enjoy a $5.00 discount on performances by the Ruth Moody Band and Sammy Miller & The Congregation.

In addition to the Field Hall performances, there will be three live music stages. Saturday activities include a Welcoming Ceremony sponsored by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, a United States Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue Demonstration and a Peninsula College 5K Fun Run. On The Sunday morning the Crab Gospel Revival is back, and more than 70 juried craftspeople, nonprofit and sponsor booths will exhibit on the pier throughout the festival.

Platinum and Presenting Sponsors include First Fed, Port Angeles Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor, Black Ball Ferry Line M.V Coho, Peninsula Daily News, Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau, City of Port Angeles, Clallam County and Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets and information at www.crabfestival.org . E-mail your questions to [email protected], or phone 360-452-6300.

Contact:

Scott Nagel, Executive Director

360-808-3940

[email protected]

SOURCE Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival