Calling all Designers! Port Aransas Tourism Bureau Logo Contest

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce a logo contest for our new branding campaign "Beach Nation". We are looking for cutting edge logo designs that communicate the one-of-a-kind vibe of Port Aransas, Texas.

Contest details:

Logo designs should be submitted to the Beach Nation Facebook page via Messenger or emailed to mzaludek@portaransas.org.

The top three designs will be selected for public voting via "likes" on Facebook.

The submission winner with the highest number of "likes" will work with the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau to finalize the logo.

Submission deadline: May 31, 2019 .

. Online voting: June 1-10, 2019 .

. Contest winner announced: June 14, 2019 .

. The top three participating designers will have their work and bios featured on the Beach Nation Facebook page.

The top 10 designers will be recognized on the Beach Nation Facebook page.

Winning entry prize package:

vacation package for two people, including a 2 night stay, golf cart rental, dining voucher, and excursion package (restrictions and blackout dates may apply). The winning logo will be featured as the main logo on the Beach Nation social media pages, and it will be used in print and digital media and marketing for the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau.

"With the successful launch of the Beach Nation social media brand, we thought it was in line to develop a dynamic logo to support this wave of fans," said Jeff Hentz, President and CEO of the Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce.

Everything needed for the perfect beach vacation is awaiting visitors in Port Aransas. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class fishing, shopping, birding, and variety of water sports including surfing, kite boarding, kayaking and boating. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV parks. Port Aransas has also developed a reputation as a foodie town, as the home for all World Food Championship qualifying events in Texas. And the fun doesn't stop when the sun goes down – Port A has a thriving nightlife and live music scene.

Discover America's Favorite Beach Town – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. For listings of island accommodations, restaurants, shopping and activities, visit visitportaransas.com.

