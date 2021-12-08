Calling All Donut Lovers: Pop-Tarts® Launches New Donut Flavors Inspired by Two American Classics

Joining Pop-Tarts ® lineup this December, these brand-new flavors are so delicious they'll have you thinking they're the real thing. Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts® have a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, and Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts® have an apple-flavored filling and are topped with white string icing to mimic the classic apple fritter style.

The Boston Creme and Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts® will be available at the end of December 2021 in an 8-count box for an SRP of $2.99 at retailers nationwide.

But the innovations don't stop there! These new flavors join Pop-Tarts® recently announced seasonal offerings:

Limited-edition Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts® , a seasonal favorite featuring hilarious printed holiday "fails" designs, are currently on shelves and selling out fast.

, a seasonal favorite featuring hilarious printed holiday "fails" designs, are currently on shelves and selling out fast. The previously announced Eggo® Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts® – a flaky, buttery-yellow crust, reminiscent of an Eggo® waffle, with a sweet, maple-flavored filling and white icing topped with a waffle-like grid pattern made from yellow-string icing – are now arriving in-stores, perfect for those holiday mornings where you can't decide between an Eggo® Waffle and your favorite Pop-Tarts®.

