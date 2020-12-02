Calling All Doodle Dandies -- Meet Rowan, The First Clean Beauty Brand For Dogs

"At Rowan, we believe our pets deserve the same level of self-care that we give ourselves, and this commitment drives our choices every step of the way," said Rowan co-founder Michelle Arnau. "Pet grooming products are relatively unregulated and companies can manufacture whatever they deem acceptable with little to no oversight. As picky pet parents, we set out to change that by using cleaner, human-grade ingredients that work and give our pups the pampering they deserve without compromising on clean."

The brand also enlisted the help of Dr. Anthea Schick, a Board-Certified Veterinary Dermatologist. Dr. Schick said, "I am really excited to partner with Rowan co-founders Michelle and Sally on developing a line of clean skin and hair products for dogs with research, care, and joy. They truly understand the human-animal bond and have a curiosity about the science of skin and a passion for pets that rivals my own."

The Rowan launch collection consists of five premium coat-care products including:

The Fur Wash - A hydrating wash for clean, glossy coats and nourished skin with Coconut Oil and Argan Oil.

Rowan's care for pets and the planet doesn't stop with the ingredients inside. The finished product is packaged in recyclable packaging. Rowan is available exclusively via its Direct-to-Dog website retailing between $20-25. For more information about Rowan visit www.meet-rowan.com or catch the brand on social @meet_rowan.

ABOUT ROWAN

Rowan co-founders Michelle Arnau and Sally Clarke love dogs and think the only thing better than a dog is a clean dog. They also know a thing or two about clean, having worked together in the green cleaning, personal care and beauty industry for a combined 20+ years. They are taking that expertise and cleaning up the products used to keep our four-legged besties fresh by using human-grade, high-quality ingredients that leave coats shiny, skin healthy, and everyone smelling like coconuts. Michelle and Sally have also partnered with a Board-Certified Veterinary Dermatologist and an expert chemist to deliver safe, premium-sourced ingredients, manufactured in the United States and packaged in recyclable packaging. Learn more about how Rowan is transforming the pet coat-care industry at their Direct-to-Dog site meet-rowan.com or follow the brand on Instagram @meet_rowan.

