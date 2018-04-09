Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open

To learn more about the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge: www.scholastic.com/summer.

This year's theme, A Magical Summer of Reading, will encourage students across the country to keep reading this summer and join in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the U.S. publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Throughout the month of April, educators, public librarians, and community literacy partners can register students for the Challenge and preview how the theme will come to life on the website with beautiful Jim Kay illustrations from the Harry Potter illustrated series.

Through the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge website, registrants will have access to free educational resources including booklists for all ages in both English and Spanish, video content from literacy experts and popular children's book authors, downloadable group activities and more. Dashboards allow educators to track students' reading minutes and print both individual and group reading reports.

Important dates for the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge:

April 9 : Pre-Registration Opens & Summer Reading Sweepstakes Launch : Educators, public librarians, and community literacy partners can bulk register participating student groups for the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge. They can also enter the " Educator Summer Reading Sweepstakes" and the "Library & Community Partner Summer Reading Sweepstakes," which offer five educators and five public libraries or community organizations the chance to win a special reading prize pack (ARV $ 137 ). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . Must be 18 years of age or older and legal resident of 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories or District of Columbia . Enter by 11:59 PM EST , June 4 , 2018. Subject to applicable law. Void where prohibited. Official Rules are available at www.scholastic.com/summer/rules.

. Students can log their reading minutes online to earn digital prizes as they complete weekly reading challenges and gain access to 18 reading activities (one per week), including games, quizzes, and videos based on the Harry Potter series. September 27 : "Best in State" Schools and Library & Community Literacy Partner Recognitions Announced: The school in each state with the most minutes read will be recognized in the 2019 Scholastic Book of World Records and will receive a special celebration kit that includes a school plaque, congratulatory banner, student certificates and more. Special recognition will also be given to the top ten public libraries and top ten community literacy partner organizations nationwide with the most minutes read.

Michael Haggen, Chief Academic Officer, Scholastic Education:

"As we gear up for a summer of reading, we are eager to collaborate with like-minded educators across the country who strive to build a strong culture of literacy beyond the classroom and aim to make reading a priority year-round. Many educators, public librarians, and community literacy partners know the research around the academic skill loss so many students experience while school is out but they need resources to make the home-to-school connection that helps prevent the summer slide. Now in its 12th year, the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge serves as an important tool for educators to provide students with the encouragement and excitement they need to keep reading while at home."

