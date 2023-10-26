Calling All EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC To Claim Your Losses

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CM Life Sciences III Inc. ("CM Life Sciences"), which was acquired by EQRx, Inc. ("EQRx") (NASDAQ: EQRX) on August 5, 2021. Investors who purchased CM Life Sciences and continue to hold EQRx to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/eqrx.

Investigation Details:

The investigation concerns whether CM Life Sciences failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the acquisition.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased CM Life Sciences shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/eqrx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

