Calling All Fry-Fanatics: Checkers® & Rally's® Reminds America To Celebrate National French Fry Day on 'Fry-Day', July 14

Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

10 Jul, 2023

Honor your love of fries with special fry-themed promotions all month-long starting the second Friday in July

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, reminds fry lovers everywhere that National French Fry Day has fry-nally moved to the second 'Fry-day' of July – the 14th, to be exact – starting this year and forevermore, all thanks to the unwavering support of fry-craving petitioners nationwide who participated in Checkers & Rally's FryDaytoFriday.com petition last year, asking the National Day Calendar to ensure Fry Day always falls on a Fry-day. Last July, the organization officially 'fry-ghted' this wrong.

Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries are recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.
To commemorate the date change, Checkers & Rally's – whose Famous Seasoned Fries are recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – will offer a free order of XL fries between Fry-day, July 14, through July 16 available to all rewards app members (available for download on the App Store and Google Play).

"Rallying America and fry fans across the country to permanently move this beloved food holiday was a monumental moment for Checkers & Rally's and it's our privilege to celebrate the official change beginning this year in a big way," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Whether fries are paired with a meal or served as a stand-alone order, they're always a staple and our Famous Seasoned Fries are no exception. We want to reward our fry family with not just one, but two special fry promotions, thanking them for loving fries as much as we do."

But, the fry love doesn't stop there. From July 24August 6 at participating locations nationwide and Checkers & Rally's rewards app, guests can also grab an order of fries, any size (small, medium or large), for just $1.

For more information, hours of operation or to find a Checkers or Rally's location, please visit Checkers.com.

**Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

