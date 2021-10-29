Calling All Ghouls And Goblins Who Love Halloween And Chuck E. Cheese! Chuck E. Is Making History Today And He Wants You To Be A Part Of It! Let The Countdown Begin!

"The Best of The Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show!"

Oct 29, 2021, 16:00 ET

WHAT: Chuck E. Cheese is launching his first EVER Entertainment special on YouTube! Chuck E. Cheese fans and guests from around the world will be able to watch our first-ever 30-minute Halloween Special on YouTube and YouTube kids: "The Best of The Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show!" There will be some spooky surprises and fun for all who tune-in.

WHY: Chuck E. Cheese loves Halloween and dressing up in costumes like the rest of us! Afterall, we're all just kids at heart. Chuck E. Cheese understands that Halloween may be a little different this year for some kids and parents and he wants to provide a safe, stay-at-home alternative for families to create a special, unique experience!

WHEN:  Friday, October 29th, 2021, at 3:00 CST

WHERE: Chuck E. Cheese - YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/chuckecheese

