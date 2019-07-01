Calling All Honey Lovers! Show Us How You Drizzle

To enter the #PlatedWithHoney Sweepstakes, upload a video or picture of your best honey-drizzled dish to your Instagram account and tag the National Honey Board's Instagram account @NationalHoneyBoard and the hashtags #PlatedWithHoney and #Entry in your caption between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 31.

Three winners will be randomly selected, and each winner will be awarded a gift box complete with honey tools and varietals of honey from all over the country, to keep the drizzle art going all year long.

Need some inspiration?

Make a signature drink to serve with brunch. Iced green tea with a drizzle of orange clover honey and chunks of fresh peach or sparkling water fresh mint and lime wedges will win your crowd over.

Food boards are trending. Let the kids help prepare a beautiful tray overflowing with fresh fruit, cheese and crackers, or rice cakes. Serve with a pretty jar of honey along with a small honey wand for artful drizzling.

Texturize oatmeal. Naturally crystallized honey adds a satisfying mouthfeel and breaks up the softness of a bowl of oats, and adds a touch of beauty with a simple drizzle.

For more information about the #PlatedWithHoney Sweepstakes, for the official rules, and to get additional inspiration, visit https://www.honey.com/newsroom/campaign/show-us-how-you-drizzle.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jessica Schindler: jessica@nhb.org, (303) 776-2337

Kylie Banks: kylie.banks@porternovelli.org, (813) 841-6054

SOURCE National Honey Board

Related Links

http://www.honey.com

