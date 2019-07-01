Calling All Honey Lovers! Show Us How You Drizzle
Show Off your Best Drizzle Art by Entering the #PlatedWithHoney Sweepstakes on Instagram
Jul 01, 2019, 09:15 ET
FREDERICK, Colo., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's putting the finishing touches on a fine dining dish or making a fun design to enhance your breakfast, a drizzle of honey can elevate any dish. The National Honey Board wants honey lovers to tap into their artistic sides and share how they creatively play with and enjoy honey, so today it is launching a plating art sweepstakes to showcase how adding a drizzle of honey to your plate makes any dish better.
To enter the #PlatedWithHoney Sweepstakes, upload a video or picture of your best honey-drizzled dish to your Instagram account and tag the National Honey Board's Instagram account @NationalHoneyBoard and the hashtags #PlatedWithHoney and #Entry in your caption between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 31.
Three winners will be randomly selected, and each winner will be awarded a gift box complete with honey tools and varietals of honey from all over the country, to keep the drizzle art going all year long.
Need some inspiration?
Make a signature drink to serve with brunch. Iced green tea with a drizzle of orange clover honey and chunks of fresh peach or sparkling water fresh mint and lime wedges will win your crowd over.
Food boards are trending. Let the kids help prepare a beautiful tray overflowing with fresh fruit, cheese and crackers, or rice cakes. Serve with a pretty jar of honey along with a small honey wand for artful drizzling.
Texturize oatmeal. Naturally crystallized honey adds a satisfying mouthfeel and breaks up the softness of a bowl of oats, and adds a touch of beauty with a simple drizzle.
For more information about the #PlatedWithHoney Sweepstakes, for the official rules, and to get additional inspiration, visit https://www.honey.com/newsroom/campaign/show-us-how-you-drizzle.
About National Honey Board
The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.
