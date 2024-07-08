CALLING ALL (HOT) DOG LOVERS! PORTILLO'S IS ON THE PROWL TO FIND NEW BFFS FOR ITS FAMED MASCOT, POKEY

From July 8-19, guests can submit a photograph to Portillo's featuring their dog (or other pet) for a chance to have their four-legged friend named one of "Pokey's Pals" and win an array of special prizes

Also, in honor of National Hot Dog Week, Guests can enjoy free delivery when they place an order via the Portillo's App and at Portillos.com from July 15-21

CHICAGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's leading hot dog authorities, Portillo's – the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites – will celebrate National Hot Dog Week with a special free delivery offer, the release of limited-edition dog toys inspired by its iconic menu items and the first-ever Find Pokey's BFF! Contest. Whether you are a fan of Portillo's legendary Chicago-style hot dog or plant-based Garden Dog, or just a fan of your (hot) dog, there has never been a better time to enjoy the iconic American classic with your pet by your side.

"With more than 60 years of experience serving up Chicago-style hot dogs, National Hot Dog Week is one of our team's favorite times of year – and nothing says summer like a delicious Hot Dog," said Nick Scarpino, Portillo's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to bring back our free delivery offer in honor of this special week, and we wanted to kick things up a notch this year. Our beloved mascot, Pokey, has long been the face of our legendary Chicago brand, and she deserves a pack of canine pals. We are so excited to meet our Guests' adorable pups and find Pokey a pack to run with."

Hot dog and (hot) dog enthusiasts can enter Portillo's Find Pokey's BFF! Contest from July 8- 19 by posting a photo to their social media channels (i.e. Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X) featuring their dog (or other pet) along with a nod to Portillo's. Simply use the hashtag #PokeysPal and tag @portilloshotdogs or mail in a physical photo to Portillo's*. Ten finalists will then be chosen by Portillo's and receive phone call, email or DM indicating they were chosen to advance to a public voting phase that will determine a grand prize winner. Public voting will then determine the grand prize winner, who will receive a set of Portillo's new limited-edition dog toys and other merchandise, as well as Portillo's for a year in the form of an $800 Portillo's e-Gift card.

In addition, Portillo's is giving Guests a few other exciting and delicious ways to celebrate National Hot Dog Week, including:

Free Delivery** : From July 15-21 , Portillo's fans can enjoy free delivery when they place an order in the Portillo's app or at Portillos.com.

: From , Portillo's fans can enjoy free delivery when they place an order in the Portillo's app or at Portillos.com. Limited-Edition Portillo's Dog Toys : Give your four-legged friend a bite of Portillo's iconic menu item with new limited-edition dog toys. Your pup will have a blast biting into a plushy version of Portillo's legendary crinkle cut French Fries and a Chicago-style Hot Dog on a Rope. Available online at Portillo.com and in restaurant at the Grab N' Go stand, each toy is available for $12 each. In addition, Portillo's will donate $2 from the sale of every dog toy to Anti-Cruelty, one of Chicago's oldest animal welfare organizations. Looking for other pet-centric merch? Adorn your fur friend with Portillo's Pet Leash or Pet Bandana, available for nationwide shipping.

For more information about Portillo's, the Find Pokey's BFF! Contest or to place an order for free delivery during National Hot Dog Week, please visit www.Portillos.com.

* Contest rules can be found here.

** Minimum pre-tax order must total $10 and must be scheduled to be delivered by July 21 by 11:59 pm local time to receive free delivery. Delivery is subject to availability. Delivery area restrictions may apply. Not valid on catering or shipping orders.

ABOUT PORTILLO's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's has grown to include more than 85 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo's favorites are available through its fast-growing catering business. Portillo's also ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com .

