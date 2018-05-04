Calling all Moms! Experience a Weekend of Activities Especially for You at Life Time!

"Families are an incredibly important part of our Life Time culture and mom generally is at the center of it all," says Jeff Zwiefel, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Life Time, Inc. "These special women deserve to be celebrated for their selfless commitment, and we invite moms, grandmothers and moms-to-be to enjoy exclusive classes, programs, pampering and more – because we aim to help all moms champion healthy, happy lives."

On Saturday, May 12, Life Time will feature four mom-themed classes:

Yoga & Extended Scalp Massage

Mat Pilates

Cycle Signature Sampler

Studio Signature Sampler

For dads and children looking for the perfect gift for mom, a special array of options will be available online, from LifeSpa gift cards to Pamper and Rejuvenation Packages, to private tennis lessons, Pilates sessions and more. Offers may vary for members and non-members, and additional offers are available in-club.

Through Sunday, May 13, Life Time moms can also take advantage of special kids offers, including BOGO Parents Night Out events, kids tennis programs and more.

More information on all of Life Time's Mother's Day offerings, including gifts and class schedules, is available online at www.mylt.life/events/mothers-day.html.

