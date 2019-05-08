Calling All Night Owls: Hotwire Releases The Best Cities To Celebrate "Stay Up All Night, Night"
Hotwire announces one day only sale giving nocturnal creatures the chance to snag $24 off $120+ Hot Rate Hotel Deals to enjoy a late night on the town.
May 08, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Night owls and party animals might be the only ones who know that Friday, May 10th marks one of those obscure national observances - Stay Up All Night, Night. There's something to be said about staying up past the nation's typical bedtime, which averages 11:21 p.m. according to recent studies*. In fact, there is lots you can do in the pre-dawn hours which is why Hotwire®, the online travel site, and Uber, the ride-share platform, have joined forces to celebrate Stay Up All Night, Night by analyzing the country's best cities to experience long after dark.
By coupling cities with the highest number of Uber drop-offs between 1 and 4 a.m. with cities that revealed the lowest Hotwire hotel average daily rates*** and late night nightlife (beyond 3 a.m.), the brands have compiled a list of the Best Cities to Stay Up All Night. The results might surprise you. While "the city that never sleeps" (New York) is among the top contenders, it's rivaled by Las Vegas, Chicago and Washington, DC who take the top three spots:
- Las Vegas
- Chicago
- Washington, DC
- Miami Beach
- Miami
- Nashville
- New York City
Known for inspiring spontaneous travel with incredible last-minute deals, Hotwire lets travelers find Hot Rate® 4+ star hotels at up to 60% off published rates. For a limited time only, Hotwire is offering $24 off $120+ Hot Rate Hotel deals with promo code STAYUPALLNIGHT so everyone can experience 4-star hotels at 2-star prices. The deal is only available to those who book between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Friday, May 10, 2019.
*Study based on Fitbit's 6 billion nights of its American users' sleep data.
About Hotwire
Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.
Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
Methodology
Cities were first ranked by the most number of Uber ride drop-offs to Uber Citypulse - powered by the Uber Location Insights Platform** - points of interest (hotspots) between 1 and 4 a.m., then by Hotwire's lowest average daily hotel rate***, and then qualified against late-night nightlife analysis (specifically last call beyond 3 a.m. and access to 24-hour eateries).
**Uber Citypulse - powered by the Uber Location Insights Platform - delivers insights on the most popular restaurants, accommodations, venues and points of interest by city. Insights are based on select cities that see the most number of Uber ride drop-offs to Citypulse points of interest(s) between 1 and 4 a.m., during weekdays and weeknights. Insights are based on points of interest (POI) had at least 12,000 total trips in the last 12 weeks, and showed high volume of trips between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m.
***Hotwire Hotel Average Daily Rates based on demand for travel between May 10-11, 2019.
Hotwire Sale Disclaimer: Book on May 10, 2019 between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. PST; travel anytime. Valid on Hot Rate Hotels.
