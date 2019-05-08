Calling All Night Owls: Hotwire Releases The Best Cities To Celebrate "Stay Up All Night, Night"

By coupling cities with the highest number of Uber drop-offs between 1 and 4 a.m. with cities that revealed the lowest Hotwire hotel average daily rates*** and late night nightlife (beyond 3 a.m.), the brands have compiled a list of the Best Cities to Stay Up All Night. The results might surprise you. While "the city that never sleeps" (New York) is among the top contenders, it's rivaled by Las Vegas, Chicago and Washington, DC who take the top three spots:

Las Vegas Chicago Washington, DC Miami Beach Miami Nashville New York City

Known for inspiring spontaneous travel with incredible last-minute deals, Hotwire lets travelers find Hot Rate® 4+ star hotels at up to 60% off published rates. For a limited time only, Hotwire is offering $24 off $120+ Hot Rate Hotel deals with promo code STAYUPALLNIGHT so everyone can experience 4-star hotels at 2-star prices. The deal is only available to those who book between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Friday, May 10, 2019.

*Study based on Fitbit's 6 billion nights of its American users' sleep data.

© 2019 Hotwire, Inc. All rights reserved.

Methodology

Cities were first ranked by the most number of Uber ride drop-offs to Uber Citypulse - powered by the Uber Location Insights Platform** - points of interest (hotspots) between 1 and 4 a.m., then by Hotwire's lowest average daily hotel rate***, and then qualified against late-night nightlife analysis (specifically last call beyond 3 a.m. and access to 24-hour eateries).

**Uber Citypulse - powered by the Uber Location Insights Platform - delivers insights on the most popular restaurants, accommodations, venues and points of interest by city. Insights are based on select cities that see the most number of Uber ride drop-offs to Citypulse points of interest(s) between 1 and 4 a.m., during weekdays and weeknights. Insights are based on points of interest (POI) had at least 12,000 total trips in the last 12 weeks, and showed high volume of trips between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m.

***Hotwire Hotel Average Daily Rates based on demand for travel between May 10-11, 2019.

Hotwire Sale Disclaimer: Book on May 10, 2019 between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. PST; travel anytime. Valid on Hot Rate Hotels.

