Calling All Pet Lovers to the 8th Annual SNIFF Cocktail & Silent Auction Event

What: Sip, shop, socialize, and save lives! The Arizona Pet Project is hosting the 8th annual SNIFF cocktail event this Thursday, November 7th, at The Clayton House in Old Town Scottsdale. Join the Valley's most passionate animal lovers for cocktails, appetizers, and a fun and interesting silent auction lineup that truly helps our local community's pets and their families in need!

Thursday, November 7th - 6:00 to 8:00 PM

3719 N. 75th Street – Old Town Scottsdale

Silent Auction: 6:00 to 7:30 PM

Program: 7:30 to 8:00 PM

Cost: $75 (includes a fun-filled swag bag to take home)



Why: This highly-anticipated event brings together more than 350 of the Valley's most passionate animal lovers for an inspiring evening with a goal of raising life-saving funds for people and pets in need. Over time, SNIFF supporters have raised more than $500,000, translating to 7,000 life-saving spay and neuter surgeries in neighborhoods with the highest need. Spaying and neutering pets prevents thousands of unwanted dogs and cats from entering Valley shelters and helps reduce euthanasia of companion animals. Funds raised this year will also benefit The Arizona Pet Project's vital shelter intervention program, which allows families in crisis keep their pets rather than leaving them at local shelters -- resulting in 4,000 fewer homeless pets.

Where: The Clayton House, 3719 N 75th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Parking available south of the venue, and near Civic Center Library and Scottsdale Stadium.

Who:

Honorary Event Chair: Kristen Forgione , founder of The LifeStyled Company

, founder of The LifeStyled Company Arizona Pet Project Executive Director: Leanna Taylor

Miss Maricopa County 2020: Stephanie Deleon

For More Information & Tickets: Visit azpetproject.org/sniff

The Arizona Pet Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to reduce the number of dogs and cats entering Arizona shelters by providing the resources needed to keep pets and their families together. For more information visit www.azpetproject.org.

Media contact: Jess Unger

602-568-2558, jess@azpetproject.org

