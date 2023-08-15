Calling All Pumpkin Lovers: Jordan's Skinny Mixes Launch New Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Skinny Mixes Granted a Pumpkin Lover's Dream Come True Just in Time for Pumpkin Season Unveiling Their New Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes , the go-to brand for zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups and mixes, is excited to debut its new Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup. It's finally that time of the year, and this tasty syrup will satisfy all your pumpkin cravings. Get pumped for pumpkin season because this new syrup will enhance your morning brew, oatmeal, baked goods, and more. Nothing beats a pumpkin beverage in the palm of your hand. Skinny Mixes offers a natural, guilt-free way to enjoy the earthy, sweet flavor, setting itself apart from the overflow of pumpkin products on the market.

Natural Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup

The Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup boasts a perfectly curated mix of natural ingredients to elevate any beverage to new heights. With a blend of natural flavors, the Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup brings a rich and authentic taste of pumpkin to drinks and desserts.

Jordan Engelhardt, founder of Skinny Mixes, states, "Being an avid pumpkin-lover, creating a naturally sweetened syrup was something I always dreamed about. I am proud to say we have finally created this product and know it will be a huge hit within the pumpkin-obsessed community."

The next time you're craving a pumpkin spice latte, save yourself a trip to a coffee shop and unwanted calories and make this Natural Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe at home. All you're going to need is 2 tbsp of the Natural Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 2 oz of espresso, 8 oz of milk, and light whipped cream. Steam the milk, stir espresso shots, and pump that Pumpkin Spice Skinny Syrup in and thank us later! Don't forget to top it off with your light whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning. For all the tea lovers out there, try this Natural Skinny Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte to satisfy that pumpkin sweet tooth. Begin by pouring 4 oz of boiling water over the chai tea bag, grab your milk of choice, and heat the milk in the microwave or in a saucepan. Once the tea has steeped, combine tea, milk, and 2 tbsp of the Natural Pumpkin Spice Syrup and then enjoy!

In addition to the Natural Pumpkin Spice Syrup Flavor launch, Jordan's Skinny Mixes is thrilled to bring back the fan-favorite Harvest Collection for another season of delightful sipping experiences. This collection, available at www.SkinnyMixes.com , includes an array of irresistible fall-inspired flavors such as Candy Apple , Pumpkin Caramel , and Caramel Pecan .

Skinny Mixes' Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup is now available for purchase at Target.com and www.SkinnyMixes.com,

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free

sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes feature best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla, fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, and their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow on social media @SkinnyMixes Instagram , Tiktok , and Facebook .

