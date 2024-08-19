CALLING ALL SCHOLARS! CHIPOTLE IQ IS BACK WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN BOGOS AND FREE BURRITOS

Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can play daily from Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22 for the opportunity to win a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE free entrée code*

can play daily from through for the opportunity to win a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE free entrée code* Superfans can also unlock an extra credit question for a chance to score free burritos for a year**

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement. Starting tomorrow, Chipotle Rewards members will have the opportunity to win a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer.*

Back for the fifth anniversary, Chipotle IQ that tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement.

"This marks the fifth year that we're testing our fans' knowledge with Chipotle IQ," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "With four million game plays since we introduced the concept, we believe there's an appetite for competition and free burritos. For anyone looking to get ahead, one hint is that we use 48 avocados in every batch of our hand-mashed guac."

How It Works

From Tuesday, August 20 at 9:01 am ET through Thursday, August 22 at 11:59pm ET , Chipotle will offer 5,000 BOGO codes* per hour to the first Chipotle Rewards members who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The game features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans can play Chipotle IQ once per day. A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 free burritos for a year prizes.** Ready to test your knowledge? Visit www.chipotleiq.com and enter the email tied to your Chipotle Rewards account to begin!

How To Ace The Test

Think beyond the foil, the questions will cover all things Chipotle.

things Chipotle. Try your best, for real. New this year, fans who score 7, 8 or 9 out of 10 will receive 25 rewards points in their Chipotle Rewards account, while available.*** Additionally, fans with a perfect score who do not win a BOGO code will receive the bonus point prize, while available.

Keep your eye on the burrito! There could be a BOGO waiting for you.

*BOGO Codes entitle the holder to one (1) free regular menu entrée item, with the purchase of one (1) regular menu entrée item at regular price, when ordered in-restaurant or via the Chipotle mobile app or order.chipotle.com from a participating Chipotle restaurant in the United States. "Regular menu entrée item" means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of three tacos, quesadilla (only available via the Chipotle App or on Chipotle.com), or a salad, subject to availability. A regular menu entrée item does not include kids' meals, 3-point meals, or single tacos.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 U.S., D.C & CAN., 13+. Begins: 08/20/24 at 9:01 a.m. ET ends 08/22/24 at 11:59 pm ET. 5,000 BOGO Codes available per hour. Burritos For a Year = 52 Rewards credits for regular entrée. See Official Rules at http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, entry periods, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

***400,000 Bonus Rewards available per day. While supplies last.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill