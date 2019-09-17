Calling All Science Teachers: Applications Now Open for the 2020 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) are now accepting applications for the 2020 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards. A total of seven educators—one elementary teacher, two middle school teachers, three high school teachers, and one college-level educator—will be recognized for their innovative use of data-collection technology in the science classroom or laboratory.

"This long-standing awards program provides a terrific way for teachers to share their best practices and engaging lessons with fellow educators while competing for a chance to win some exceptionalprizes," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Each year we are blown away by the new and ingenious ways teachers are using data-collection technology with their students. We look forward to this year's innovative submissions."

Each of the 2020 Vernier/NSTA Technology Award winners will be chosen by a panel of NSTA-appointed experts and will receive $1,000 in cash, $3,000 in Vernier products, and up to $1,500 toward expenses to attend the annual NSTA National Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on April 2–5, 2020. The application deadline is December 18, 2019.

Last year's winners used data-collection technology in a variety of innovative ways, including studying the arctic biome, modeling a roller coaster track, conducting water quality samples in Lake Erie, and more.

For more information and to prepare your 2020 entry, visit www.vernier.com/grants/nsta/ .

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 38 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com .

