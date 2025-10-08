Calling All Single Entrepreneurs: Love Doesn't Have to Come Second to Your Business -- Meet Yoke

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurial Life Strategist Lorene Cowan is proud to announce the launch of her highly anticipated book, The Yoke Foundation , and companion podcast, The Yoke Experiment. Both will debut on October 29th, 2025, in celebration of National Entrepreneurial Romance Day, a holiday Cowan herself created in 2024 to honor the intersection of love and entrepreneurship.

The Yoke Foundation Book Author Lorene Cowan

Cowan's new book, The Yoke Foundation, lays the groundwork for building stronger, more intentional relationships by treating the relationship with yourself, dating, and partnership with the same clarity, strategy, and long-term vision that entrepreneurs bring to their ventures. It blends research, practical frameworks, and personal insights to help ambitious professionals create both successful businesses and meaningful romantic lives.

"Entrepreneurs think differently, and so do their relationships," said Cowan. "The Yoke Foundation book is about helping people set the groundwork for their mindset, vision, and values, while the podcast shows how those principles play out in real life. Together, they create a roadmap for love and success."

Launching alongside the book, The Yoke Experiment podcast will take listeners deeper into the conversation through interviews with expert psychologists, therapists, relationship coaches, and successful entrepreneurs. Hear real-life entrepreneurial stories about relationship struggles and thought-provoking discussions on how business principles can transform the way we date for individuals who are gaining traction in their business but want more from their relationships. Additionally, listeners can learn from and apply lessons from successful guest couples thriving in both entrepreneurial pursuits and love.

Entrepreneurs interested in being featured on the podcast are encouraged to apply or nominate someone whose story reflects the challenge and hope of balancing success and love in today's fast-paced world.

This year, National Entrepreneurial Romance Day, a day highlighting the challenges and opportunities of balancing business ambition with personal connection, will serve as the launchpad for Cowan's growing movement.

Cowan's book and podcast are just the beginning of the Yoke Movement for entrepreneurial love. In preparation for the next phase of the movement, The Yoke Dating App , a platform exclusively for entrepreneurs to find love that aligns with all aspects of their lives, is scheduled for release in early 2026.

Preorders for The Yoke Foundation are now open at https://www.wemetonyoke.com/books, inviting readers to be among the first to explore the foundation for love, ambition, and alignment.

Cowan is thrilled to be expanding on her mission to bring strategy, intention, and heart into modern dating. To all in need of encouragement, she says, "Love doesn't have to take a backseat to entrepreneurial pursuits; it can sit comfortably in your front seat. You don't have to travel the world of business alone. You can find the perfect copilot (with a great taste in music) to help you arrive at your destination on time and together."

About Lorene Cowan

Lorene Cowan is an Entrepreneurial Life Strategist, a role that blends business growth coaching with life alignment strategies. Through her work with The Entrepreneurial Success Lab, a subsidiary of The Experts Tribe (https://www.theexpertstribe.com), she helps current and future entrepreneurs gain the clarity, strategies, and resources they need to thrive in both business and personal life. She is also the visionary behind the Yoke Movement.

Media Contact:

Rachel Fewkes

(347) 389-5986

[email protected]

https://www.wemetonyoke.com/

SOURCE Yoke Ventures Group