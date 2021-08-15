Calling All Super Fans: Dr Pepper Reveals FANtastic Chocolate

Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate is a celebration of fandom and marks the introduction of the new Dr Pepper "Pepper Perks" rewards program. To access the limited time offering, consumers must scan the proof of purchase QR code on Dr Pepper purchases where they'll be prompted to create a "Pepper Perks" account. Once fans earn a qualifying amount of points, they can redeem their purchase to receive the exclusive new flavor as long as it is available. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship and redeem other Dr Pepper branded gear designed to enhance game day and cheer on our favorite college teams.

