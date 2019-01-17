Calling All Super Heroes!

The DC Wonder Woman Run Series was designed to empower women, men and children from all walks of life to harness their inner Wonder Woman and unleash the Super Hero within. Last year, participants dressed in official DC Wonder Woman Run Series attire while also sharing their personal stories by connecting with the "I Am Wonder Woman" hashtag across social media.

"It was such an inspiring inaugural year for the DC Wonder Woman Run Series," said Mark Knutson, founder, SON Events, LLC. "To be among so many people, who shared a common bond around Wonder Woman -- an enduring representation of empowerment and love -- plus an affinity to active living, motivated our team to bring the experience to more cities across the country and Canada in 2019. Now is the optimal time for sponsors to join us on this journey filled with so many moments of celebration and inspiration."

In 2019, the races will first be held in Tempe/Phoenix, Ariz. on March 24, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on April 28, Little Rock, Ark. on May 11, and Chicago/Gurnee, Ill. on June 9. More locations will be announced in the coming weeks. Registrants will receive an exclusive race attire kit and commemorative bib, and enjoy a pre-race expo and post-race finish line festival with live entertainment, plus complimentary photos, and an exclusive medal of completion to commemorate their accomplishment. Additional Wonder Woman branded apparel and accessories are also available for purchase to enhance runners' race attire. A virtual run will allow runners to participate even if they live outside the race cities. Additional details will soon be made available online.

To learn more, register or to inquire about partnerships and sponsorships, please visit DCWonderWomanRun.com. For the latest information about the series, follow @WonderWomanRun on Twitter, @DCWonderWomanRun on Instagram, and by liking the DC Wonder Woman Run Series Facebook page.

The DC Wonder Woman Run Series is operated by SON Events, LLC, an independent licensee, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC.

About SON Events

SON Events is a premier race event management team with over 80 years combined experience. Formed in 2018, SON Events planned and executed five races that same year in some of the largest markets in the United States. The team prides itself on providing fresh ideas and resources to implement largely popular and successful events no matter the location. SON Events believes running a race should be about both celebrating health and creating an unforgettable experience for each and every participant.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

(949) 939-1872

SOURCE SON Events

Related Links

http://dcwonderwomanrun.com

