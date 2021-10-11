Calling All Texas Based Artists: Opportunity To Help Create A Mural That Will Cover Three Blocks Of Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Square and Artspace 111 announced today an 'Artists Challenge' for all Texas based artists and artist teams.

Twelve artists or artist teams will be chosen for the opportunity to help create a mural that will cover two warehouses, covering three blocks in Sundance Square, downtown Fort Worth Texas.

The Temporal Integral Mural Exhibition (T.I.M.E.) is an initiative that will allow twelve chosen artists to design murals that over time will connect into one, giant piece of art.

"Forty-five years ago, Sundance Square was conceived as a heart transplant to bring life back to Downtown Fort Worth, a project infused with great respect and love for architecture, art, music and entrepreneurship," said Ed Bass, Chairman of Sundance Square.

"This project is a continuation of our commitment to make downtown a welcoming and vibrant place for families, for artists, for musicians, for ideas and for beauty," said Sasha Bass, CEO of Sundance Square. "I am most excited about this mural collaboration because it will grant Texas artists the freedom to create something together. It will be beautiful; it will be relevant. In Sundance Square there is something for everyone."

"As champions of local, approachable, and unforgettable art, Artspace 111 Consulting is excited to partner with Sundance Square to facilitate this amazing opportunity for all Texas artists. This project provides wall space and funding for selected artist to express work that is true to their vision," said Ariel Davis of Artspace 111.

The T.I.M.E. project will be constantly evolving, and murals may be partially or completely painted over at some point in the future. The works will each be visible for at least 6 months. Each selected artist will have one month to complete their mural and each selected artist will receive $2000.

The call for artists is an ongoing project and artists may apply at any time. Artists that apply by Friday, October 15, 2021 will be considered for the first 6 murals. The second-round deadline will be announced in the future, but artists can continue to apply.

For more information and to apply, go to: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9502

SOURCE Sundance Square