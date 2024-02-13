CALLING ALL TRAVELERS: LAS TORRES PATAGONIA ANNOUNCES "10 VOLUNTEERS FOR 10 DAYS" ALL-EXPENSE PAID TRIPS TO HELP REBUILD PATAGONIAN HIKING TRAIL

Led by the Patagonian family-owned property in Torres del Paine National Park, ten travelers will win the chance to participate in a voluntourism trip to the world-renowned hiking destination.

PATAGONIA, Chile, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Las Torres Patagonia announces "10 Volunteers for 10 Days," a social media campaign and contest that offers the chance to win an all-expense paid voluntourism trip to the Eighth Wonder of the World in Chile.

From April 6th to 11th and April 14th to 19th, the ten winners will experience the wonders of Chilean Patagonia while supporting the restoration of the Base Torres trail in the UNESCO Biosphere Park Torres del Paine National Park , which is crucial to experiencing the destination as well as the ecosystem's survival.

"Las Torres Patagonia has a generational commitment to the regeneration and longevity of this beautiful Chilean region," said Josian Yaksic, CEO of Las Torres Patagonia. "More than ever, it is prudent to acknowledge the changing landscape and take action for its survival. We are thrilled to welcome passionate travelers to not only contribute to the future of one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, but also experience it firsthand through voluntourism."

About The Contest

Until February 25th, Las Torres Patagonia will welcome video entries on Instagram and Facebook for the chance to win a spot on this life-changing trip. Within the video entries, entrants should describe what sustainability and ecotourism means to them, or why they believe it is important. All entries must tag @lastorres.patagonia and hashtag #PatagoniaVoluntourism.

After February 25th, the expert panel of judges will choose the ten lucky winners to join the trip, which will be hosted over two sets of dates -- five volunteers between April 6 to 11, and five volunteers between April 14 and 19. Las Torres Patagonia will arrange airfare and travel – all the winner has to do is pack! For more information, please visit the website.

How It Works

Entry: Until February 25th, interested participants can enter the contest by posting videos of themselves on Instagram, explaining what sustainability and ecotourism means to them, or why they believe it is important. Each video should be no longer than two minutes and should tag @lastorres.patagonia and include the hashtag #PatagoniaVoluntourism in the caption. Participants must also register their information on the website to be contacted. Entries will close at midnight PST on February 25th.

Judging: On February 27th, Las Torres Patagonia will announce the ten winners on its Instagram, @lastorres.patagonia. The winners will be contacted via email announcing the win for a trip of a lifetime. Winners will have until March 6th to accept.

The Prize: Winners will receive a five-day, all-expenses paid trip and round-trip airfare to Patagonia, Chile to help restore the trail and its surroundings. Upon arriving at Puerto Natales Airport, volunteers will begin their journey at Hotel Las Torres, the upscale all-inclusive hotel at the entrance of Torres del Paine National Park that offers diverse trekking circuits, including the famous W and O routes. During the five-day trip, travelers will combine trail work, rest and exploration in one of the world's most impressive environments.

Terms and Conditions: Entrants must be 21 years or older to participate, must reside in the United States or Canada, and must be in apt condition to carry out strenuous, hands-on activity. All entries must be posted by February 25th and must tag @lastorres.patagonia and include the hashtag #PatagoniaVoluntourism in the caption, and must complete the online form to be eligible. Winners will be assigned travel dates at random. The prize will include round-trip non-refundable airfare, ground transfers upon arrival to Puerto Natales Airport, lodging and meals at Las Torres Patagonia, and a curated itinerary with regenerative ecotourism activities led by trained professionals. Prize is non-negotiable and is not available for cash value. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

